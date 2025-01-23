Castleford Tigers issue injury update as trio’s recovery time confirmed

Castleford Tigers have revealed the timeframe for the return of injured trio Rowan Milnes, Louis Senior and Sam Hall, however, it’s mixed news across the board.

Half-back Milnes picked up a knock during Castleford’s pre-season training, and Hall and Senior have been on the sidelines since the 2024 season.

Castleford Tigers deliver mixed injury update on trio ahead of new season.

In a statement issued on the club’s website, Castleford’s Head of Medical Services, Dr Nick Raynor, detailed the progress each player has made in their rehab and when they would likely be fit.

Commenting on Milnes, Raynor said: “Rowan Milnes is now four weeks into his rehabilitation from a knee injury and is progressing well. We’re optimistic he’ll be back on the field in the early rounds of the Super League season, which is great news for both Rowan and the team.”

However, it wasn’t as good an update for Senior and Hall, with Raynor adding: “Sam Hall sustained a complex nerve injury in his shoulder during a match against Salford last season, which required surgery. While this type of injury typically involves a longer recovery period, Sam is making steady progress, and we are hopeful to see him back in action toward the back end of the season.”

“Louis Senior suffered a significant, complex quadriceps tear in May last year, also requiring surgical intervention. While the complexity of the injury makes it difficult to provide precise timescales, we’re confident he’ll be back by the midpoint of the season and are aiming for an even earlier return if possible.”

Commenting on the fitness of the squad overall, as well as the injured trio, Raynor said: “It’s fantastic to see the squad come through such an intense and demanding pre-season in great shape. Rowan is making excellent progress, and it’s great to see him on track for an early return.

He added: “For our two long-term players, Sam and Louis, both have faced rare and complex injuries sustained last season, but their positivity and commitment to their rehab have been excellent. Our physiotherapy team is working closely with them to ensure the best possible outcomes.”

Castleford Tigers begin their Super League campaign with a trip to Craven Park to take on Hull KR, before facing St Helens and home and rivals Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

