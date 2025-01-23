Leeds Rhinos injury update as Lachie Miller prognosis confirmed whilst youngster set for long-awaited return

Leeds Rhinos star Lachie Miller has suffered a further set-back in his return to action, with head coach Brad Arthur revealing he is likely to be back around round four.

Miller had been sidelined this pre-season with injury, but was previously expected to be back for Leeds’ opening game of the Super League season against Wakefield.

But, on the bright side, Arthur has confirmed youngster Morgan Gannon will make his long-awaited return to action this weekend, his first run-out in nearly a year.

Brad Arthur delivers latest Lachie Miller update

Australian-native Miller, who joined Leeds last season, missed the Rhinos pre-season opener against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day through a hamstring injury, but Arthur has now confirmed he has picked up a fresh calf injury which could rule him out until at least round four.

“He’s carrying a calf injury at the moment, Arthur said on Miller. “I don’t think he’ll be ready for the start of the season.”

He added: “It’s long enough, but it’s not a season-ender or anything like that; but a calf could be anywhere between 6-8 week injury so he’s probably going to be back around round four onwards.”

Miller was expected to be a crucial part of the Rhinos squad this season, especially after his form upon Arthur’s arrival, but it now appears they will be without him for the opening rounds of the campaign.

Morgan Gannon to make rugby league return

Whilst the set-back to Miller is clearly a blow ahead of the new season, the return of 21-year-old Gannon is welcome news to the Rhinos.

The back-rower burst onto the scene in 2021, and despite his age already has 49 appearances to his name for Leeds, but concussion injuries have blighted him in recent years and he spent the entirety of the 2024 season on the sidelines as a result.

Nearly a year on from his last match of any description, a pre-season clash with Hull KR in February 2024, Gannon will make his long-awaited return to the field against Wigan Warriors this weekend, and Arthur has confirmed he will be involved from the get-go.

“It’s been a long time for him. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him in training, but I’ve yet to see him in a live game, so I’m looking forward to it. The boys are quite excited to see him get back out on the field too.”

“We’re going to start him and just run him around for 25 minutes – as it’s his first hit-out. We just think after the warm-up, starting him will be the best thing for him rather than him sitting and waiting around.”

With Gannon now back up and running, the temptation could be to just throw him back into full 80 minutes after this return to the field; however, Arthur told Love Rugby League they need to just gradually build up his minutes again.

“It’s his first game back. He’s got a big future ahead of him, and this is a good opportunity to start him, give him 20 minutes and then bring him back on at the end of the game and get a bit of confidence. We’re doing the right thing by the kid and he’s certainly a player for our club moving forward.”

“We’re very cautious about game time and making sure he’s ready to get out a full 80 minutes,” Arthur continued. “But, as a back-rower I like them to play 80 minutes so we’ll be trying to get him ready for that at some stage.”

