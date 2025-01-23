Off-contract Warrington Wolves ace Toby King admits he may have to move on to pastures new in 2026, but remains focused on bringing glory to the club he’s spent the last decade with.

Now 28, Huddersfield-born King joined the Wire at 16 – with brother George following him a year or so later.

Making his first-team debut in July 2014, Toby has never been permanently contracted anywhere other than the Halliwell Jones Stadium in his senior career to date having played 165 games in Warrington colours across all competitions.

But now he’s into the final year of his contract, seeking a contract elsewhere may ultimately become a reality.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils meeting update as club make major call as takeover looms

Off-contract Warrington Wolves star Toby King makes admission ahead of testimonial

Also an Ireland and England international, the centre will see his service to the club honoured next month when Leigh Leopards visit the HJ in a pre-season friendly which doubles up as his testimonial.

King spoke to LoveRugbyLeague at the Wolves’ pre-season media day earlier this month about his contract, detailing: “I’m just letting it take care of itself for now.

“With this being my testimonial year, we’ve got a massive game against Leigh in that pre-season friendly, so I’ll see how that goes and things will really start then.

“I know it’s a bit earlier now with (contract) discussions and stuff, but I’m really enjoying my time at the moment under Sam (Burgess), so we’ll just have to see how it goes.

“When you play here from being a 16-year-old boy, I’ve got a lot of mates here now and I’ve lived here for six years.

“Of course it is, it’s massive, but sometimes you have to go wherever the game might take you.

“The opportunity might not come to stay here now, so I’m open to anything.

The Yorkshireman, who won the Grand Final with Wigan Warriors while on a season-long loan in 2023, is one of eight in the Warrington squad whose contract is set to expire at the end of the coming season.

Fellow long-time servant Stefan Ratchford is also on that list, as are overseas stars Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan and Zane Musgrove.

King continued: “It’s a really hard sport in terms of contracts, especially when it’s the (last) contract year, so I’m just taking it one step at a time.

“Nothing’s on the table yet, so it’s just all about focusing on having a good start to the year. My end goal is just to win games for Warrington.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: The 14 longest active Super League player contracts, including SIX Wigan Warriors stars