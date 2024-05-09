Castleford Tigers half-back makes Hull KR loan move as Ben Reynolds heads to Hull FC

Hull KR have signed half-back Danny Richardson from Castleford Tigers as Ben Reynolds heads to Hull FC: both on loan deals for the rest of 2024.

Love Rugby League revealed last month that Castleford were open to letting half-back Richardson head out on loan, and it has now been confirmed that he will spend the remainder of the season with Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, who only joined Hull KR on a two-year deal in February from Championship heavyweights Featherstone Rovers, will make an immediate loan move across the city to Hull FCas he seeks regular game time.

On their loan signing of Reynolds, Hull director of rugby Richie Myler said: “We’re pleased to add someone of Ben’s quality and experience of the game to our ranks for the remainder of the season.

“Half-back is a position we’ve been keen to add some depth to in recent weeks, and Ben’s attributes, with his kicking game in particular, will compliment those of Jake (Trueman), Morgan (Smith) and Jack (Charles) over the coming months.

“I’m excited to see what he can add to our group, starting this weekend against London.”

Earlier this week, FC and KR announced a permanent swap deal between Jack Brown and Yusuf Aydin, with Brown heading to Sewell Group Craven Park and Aydin going to the MKM Stadium: both signing deals until the end of the 2026 season.

Danny Richardson and Ben Reynolds: Careers in detail

Richardson, who hails from Widnes, came through the academy ranks at St Helens, making his first team debut back in 2017.

The 27-year-old, who was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2018, scored 10 tries and kicked 175 goals in 59 appearances for St Helens before joining Castleford ahead of the 2020 campaign.

A former England Knights international, Richardson has kicked 150 goals in 51 games for the Tigers to date.

Reynolds, meanwhile, is an academy product of Castleford, making his debut for the Tigers in 2013.

But it was at Leigh where Reynolds really found his feet, with a stint at Wakefield between his two spells with the Leopards.

Reynolds scored 49 tries and kicked 397 goals in 148 appearances for Leigh, playing in their Challenge Cup final victory over Hull KR at Wembley last year.

Reynolds signed for his boyhood club Featherstone ahead of this season, but played just three games for Featherstone before returning to Super League with Hull KR, playing two games for Willie Peters’ side before making the loan move across the city to Hull FC.

