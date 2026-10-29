Bradford Bulls are considering their halfback options as talks to bring Aidan Sezer to the club remain at a stalemate.

The Bulls have identified the Hull FC halfback as a player they want to bring to the club for next season, with Bradford wanting the veteran half to link up with Jayden Nikorima in the halves.

However, as was previously reported by Love Rugby League, there was one key issue that was preventing that deal from coming to fruition, which was a financial arrangement that worked for the player and both clubs.

Aidan Sezer’s current status

Sezer is contracted with the Black and Whites for another season and while Hull are happy for him to depart, any potential deal requires Sezer to secure a package he wants, and for both clubs to agree how they make that happen.

Those discussions have been ongoing for some time but despite efforts from all involved, all parties have not been able to come to an agreement.

With Bradford returning to pre-season training next week, they are now preparing to delve back into the transfer market to assess other options at their disposal.

What now for Bradford Bulls?

It is a frustrating reality for the Odsal club, who have invested a lot of time in trying to get a deal done. However, they are now planning another search of what is available to them.

What it means for Sezer remains unclear. Hull also report back to training on Monday and he is expected to report back for duty. However, it is clear that he is not part of plans at the MKM Stadium, with Will Pryce set to partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves next year.

For Hull of course, the situation isn’t advantageous either. While Sezer remains on the books, they will need to keep paying him. They do not need to register him, so he doesn’t take up a quota spot or salary cap space until he plays, but it is a considerable salary to be paying for someone who appears most likely to play for the reserves next year as it stands.

But for now, it is a matter that remains unresolved for all parties for different reasons.