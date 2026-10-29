Mikey Lewis’ ‘great mindset’ key to England World Cup form as Brian McDermott praises Hull KR star

England head coach Brian McDermott has praised the efforts of half-back Mikey Lewis in World Cup camp, detailing how he arrived with a ‘great mindset’ despite a difficult end to the 2026 season with Hull KR.

Lewis’ inclusion was arguably one of the main talking points to come out of McDermott’s 23-man squad before the tournament, but he has since quashed that with an outstanding display off the bench in England’s 82-0 win over France.

‘He came in with a great mindset’

Following his introduction off the bench part-way through the second-half against Les Bleus, Lewis scored two tries and notched 74 metres from just six carries along the way.

“I think Mikey has done a load of work with himself and anything good that’s come out of it has been to do with him,” said McDermott. “I don’t think that’s been anything to do with us or me. He arrived to us in a really good frame of mind.

“I know he’s had a difficult back end of the year, as have Hull KR, but he came in with a great mindset.”

McDermott’s praise for Lewis came after the half-back himself hit back at some of the criticism put his way, insisting he’d earned his spot in the wider 23 for the tournament Down Under.

“The way my year went wasn’t really the best; I don’t need anyone else to tell me,” Lewis told the media. “I just had to put myself in the shop window. I have earned my spot.”

“I’ll always represent my country to the best of my ability. I was told to run with the ball, and I wanted to play with a smile on my face.”

More half-back praise

Lewis faces strong competition for a spot in the starting 13 this tournament, though, particularly in his preferred number six role with captain George Williams the incumbent in that area.

Williams has been one of England’s standout players this World Cup, especially in the win over France where he bagged one try and three assists, and the England boss was again full of praise for his captain.

“He’s just a good player, George,” said McDermott. “It isn’t that there was a question mark on his ability when he got injured; his ability was never in question and his leadership wasn’t in question. He may not be the most vocal guy, but when he does speak, everybody listens. He leads through his actions.

“George was the guy who broke the game open for us last week against France. We faced a really determined France in that first 20 and George was the guy who ran. That’s why he’s in the team, he’s in the team because he’s the captain and because he’s a good player, but he’s also a runner. And he ran, and broke France’s defensive line down and opened it up for us a bit.

“The only doubt I had was whether he could come back from injury, but I knew that even with just two games’ preparation he’d be coming on tour with us. We’re thankful he got a few more than two games before the end of the season.”

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