The Gold Coast Titans have retained one of their brightest prospects while a Samoan international has made a cross-NRL move ahead of the 2027 season.

Here is the latest round-up of NRL transfers.

Gold Coast Titans retain promising half-back

20-year-old half-back Zane Harrison has committed his long-term future to the Gold Coast Titans, penning a new deal to take him through to the end of the 2029 season.

The promising playmaker made his senior bow for the Titans back in May, and tallied 11 NRL appearances in his breakthrough campaign. In that time, he also opened his scoring account with a field goal in a 19-18 win against the Penrith Panthers.

He has also gained senior experience with QLD Cup side Tweed Seagulls, scoring seven tries in 16 outings.

Commenting on his new deal, Harrison said: “I’ve loved this club since I was a little kid, and pulling on a Titans jersey is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Harrison said.

“I’m really excited about what Josh is building and the direction this team is heading. I want to be part of that, and it was important to me to stay here and build something with the club.

“I’m grateful for the faith the club has shown in me.”

Titans head coach, Josh Hannay, added: “Since I joined the club, Zane has consistently spoken about three things – his teammates, his love of the Titans and his desire to bring success to his hometown.

“He’s one of the most impressive young men I’ve worked with and demonstrates day-in, day-out the qualities we want as a Gold Coast Titan.

“He’s tough to go with his talent and his temperament is what sets him apart as a young playmaker who has grown up wanting to represent his region.

“There has been plenty of speculation about Zane’s contract situation over the past month, but what we’ve seen throughout this process is a young man who genuinely wants to be part of what we’re building here.

“His commitment to this club and his desire to bring success to the Gold Coast have never wavered since he became a Titan at 15.

“He wants to be part of a team that brings success to the Gold Coast and I can’t wait to see him continue to develop into the best player and teammate he can be as he does everything in his power to make that happen.

“Make no mistake, Zane is a proud Titan.”

Samoan international in cross-NRL move

West Tigers winger Jeral Skelton will return to the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2027 season, signing a one-year deal with the club.

The 27-year-old began his rugby league career with the Bulldogs back in 2023, and made eight appearances for the club before heading to the Tigers in 2025. During his two years at Wests, he also notched 28 appearances and scored 18 tries.

He also brings Test experience with him, after winning two Test caps for Samoa in 2024.

Commenting on the signing of Skelton, Bulldogs general manager of football, AM Phil Gould, said: “Jeral has earned a reputation as one of the more powerful wingers in the game and will add valuable depth to our outside backs.

“He was a popular player during his previous stint at the Club so we know both the players and staff will be excited to work with him again.”