Oldham land Fiji international in latest transfer move

Oldham have captured former Super League forward King Vuniyayawa, Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal.

The Roughyeds have been working hard on their squad planning for next season and it has seen them secure a number of high-profile recruits, with halfback Oliver Russell among those joining Alan Kilshaw’s squad.

And their latest addition is Vuniyayawa, who makes the move to Boundary Park from Newcastle Thunder, where he spent last season.

A Fijian international Vuniyayawa first arrived in the UK back in 2021 after signing from Leeds Rhinos.

After one season and 16 appearances at Headingley he moved to Salford Red Devils, where he spent three seasons and made over 50 appearances, in which time he also had a short loan spell at Hull FC.

A move to Featherstone Rovers followed but following their demise, he joined Newcastle to continue his career in the UK.

As part of their arrangement with York, he did play eight times for the Super League newcomers this year, but now it is a move to Oldham that awaits him.

Oldham will hope his experience and physical presence can make a difference to their forward pack, having reached the Championship semi-finals this year.

The only side to beat London Broncos in league action this year, the Roughyeds are hoping to kick on further this time after Kilshaw’s arrival as coach.

Vuniyayawa wasn’t selected for Fiji ahead of the World Cup but he has represented them nine times, while also having five NRL appearances under his belt with New Zealand Warriors.

They have announced several signings for next season already. As well as Russell, they have signed Ata Hingano from York Knights, Connor Sayner from Keighley Cougars and Harry Knight from Wakefield Trinity.

They will be backed to be one of the competition favourites next season, especially if London’s move to Super League does go ahead.