James Roby’s first words as St Helens welcome icon back in unique new role

James Roby says he’s excited to help St Helens succeed on and off the field having been appointed as their Partnership Manager (Commercial & Community).

Super League icon Roby made every one of his 551 professional career appearances at club level for boyhood club Saints before hanging up his boots at the end of 2023.

The 36-time England international – who also earned seven caps for Great Britain throughout his illustrious career – Roby remained at the BrewDog Stadium as part of Paul Wellens’ backroom staff.

Even after departing at the end of 2025, the legendary hooker was still in situ as a Club Ambassador, and returned in an advisory role towards the back end of the 2026 campaign to assist interim head coach.

Now, Roby’s permanent return has been sealed – taking up a unique new role which will see him combine his off-field duties with support for the on-field activity.

‘St Helens has been such a huge part of my life, and I’ve always taken great pride in representing Saints. That hasn’t changed’

Whiston-born Roby will work across Saints’ off-field departments and alongside the club’s Community Development Foundation to aid partnerships and develop new commercial opportunities as well as opportunities within the community.

Aiming to strengthen the club’s wish for the BrewDog Stadium to be a civic hub for their local region, Roby will also support the Red V’s coaching staff, providing insights wherever required.

The 40-year-old said: “I’m really pleased to be returning in a new role. St Helens has been such a huge part of my life, and I’ve always taken great pride in representing Saints.

“That hasn’t changed. The club means a lot to me, as do the people involved and the wider community.

“There’s a great opportunity to build on the things that make this club what it is. Ultimately, my job is to strengthen relationships and hopefully create new opportunities for the club moving forward. It’s a really exciting prospect.”

“The variety is something that genuinely appeals to me. St Helens, like any organisation, has lots of different areas and operations, and I’m looking forward to continuing to learn more about them.

“I’ve spent the majority of my adult life at this club, so I know the people and understand the things that have helped make it successful. It’s not just the players on the field.”

“People who invest in the club have that affiliation with Saints, and they, just like everyone involved at Saints, want success.

“We have fantastic commercial partners, and for me, this is a great opportunity to build those relationships further and make sure they feel part of what we’re trying to achieve.”

‘His passion for this club and community embodies what it truly means to be a Saint – relentless drive, dedication, integrity and results’

Roby – who will turn 41 next month – won a glut of major honours during his playing career with Saints, including six Super League titles, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenge triumphs.

The 2007 Man of Steel also scooped plenty of individual accolades, with seven inclusions in the Super League Dream Team added to by the Harry Sunderland Trophy, which he was awarded on two occasions.

Having secured the return of an absolute legend of the game to Saints, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abi Ekoku added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome James back to Saints in this pivotal role.

“His on-field leadership was inspirational, and his passion for this club and community embodies what it truly means to be a Saint – relentless drive, dedication, integrity and results.

“With James collaborating across our commercial and community teams, we will look to build new partnerships, alongside deepening our highly valued existing ones.”