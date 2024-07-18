Leeds Rhinos duo James Bentley and James Donaldson have both been declared fit for Brad Arthur’s first game as coach this weekend against Hull KR.

Bentley and Donaldson have both been absent for prolonged periods for very different reasons. Bentley has not featured since March, having suffered a head knock against Castleford Tigers. He has been subject to concussion protocol for the past four months.

However, having completed a gradual return-to-play programme in recent weeks, Bentley is now back in full training and has been declared available by Leeds‘ medical staff to face the Robins this weekend at AMT Headingley.

Donaldson has been absent for even longer, having suffered a back problem against the Robins in the second game of the 2024 season.

He has been missing for almost five months but like Bentley, is now able to return to a match-day squad for the first time in a lengthy period to hand Arthur a significant boost on the injury front.

READ NEXT: Why the timings behind new NRL franchises could define Leeds Rhinos’ long-term coaching plans

Furthermore, England centre Harry Newman has also been declared fit, after missing last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. He also returns to the 21-man squad that will face the Robins.

The trio replace forward Mickael Goudemand, who is set to miss the next few weeks due to a shoulder problem. Youngster Ned McCormack drops out with a hamstring injury – while Ben Littlewood is also omitted. He is likely to play for Halifax on dual-registration.

Leeds Rhinos squad: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Sam Eseh.