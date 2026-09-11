Arthur Romano will play his final game for Hull FC tonight – as he prepares to return home to Catalans Dragons in 2027.

The French international is only one year into his time with the Black and Whites, but his contract will be ended early after he requested a release for personal reasons.

L’Independent have revealed that Romano’s partner is due to give birth to their second child in the coming months, and Romano has requested a release to return to France and be with his young family, who did not relocate to England with the centre.

Romano set for Catalans return

A deal to sign for Catalans is now agreed, in a move which will see him not only return to the Dragons, but link up with former Hull coach and the man who brought him to England in John Cartwright.

Love Rugby League has been told that Hull have secured financial compensation in the wake of Romano’s exit which will give them scope to act and look for a replacement, with Romano still under contract for 2027 before being granted a release.

Catalans have agreed to compensate the Black and Whites in a bid to bring their former player back to the club, with his last outing for FC on Friday night against Leeds Rhinos.

Romano’s Hull FC career over

Romano has made just 12 appearances for Hull in all competitions, with a significant injury midway through the season curtailing his start to life in England. He featured in the first seven games for Hull but did not return until Round 22 of the campaign.

However, his time with the Black and Whites is now set to end after Friday’s game against Leeds Rhinos.

Hull have already brought in Jordan Swann and Junior Pauga to be their frontline centres in 2027, meaning Romano’s game-time was always going to be limited should everyone stay fit at the MKM Stadium.

But he will now head back to where his career began, with Hull receiving financial compensation as a result of Romano’s early exit which gives them scope to look for a possible replacement and free up salary cap space in the coming weeks.