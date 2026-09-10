As is always the case come the end of every season, some greats of the game are preparing to hang their boots up.

Here’s a run through of every Super League star that has announced they will retire come the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, listed alphabetically by surname…

Tom Briscoe

Tom Briscoe scores one of his five tries for Leeds Rhinos during their 2015 Challenge Cup final triumph

Two-time Super League winner Briscoe will hang up his boots at the end of 2026 having played over 450 games at club level as well as earning 18 caps for England.

His career has seen him don a shirt for Hull FC, Leeds and Leigh – winning the Challenge Cup four times and unforgettably scoring five tries in the 2015 final at Wembley for the Rhinos against Hull KR as he scooped the Lance Todd Trophy.

Liam Farrell

Wigan skipper Farrell – who won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in 2016 – came through the youth ranks of his hometown club and has never left. He will retire as a one-club man, with his only stint away from The Brick Community Stadium coming in a six-game loan stint at Widnes back in 2010.

The legendary back-rower represented England 16 times and has already scooped a whopping 18 major honours. That tally could yet become 20 before he brings the curtain down with the Warriors set to lift the League Leaders’ Shield again and eyeing up another Grand Final triumph next month.

Farrell will remain with the Cherry and Whites after retiring as he takes up a role in their Strength & Conditioning department.

Ben Garcia

Catalans icon Garcia is another whose only appearances at first-grade level have come in their shirt – with his short stint at Penrith Panthers in 2016 not bringing any NRL matches.

The 17-time France international – who lifted the Challenge Cup in 2018 as well as featuring in two Super League Grand Finals for the Perpignan outfit – is a legend of the game across the Channel and has made close to 290 appearances for the Dragons.

He will remain with Catalans beyond the end of the season as he takes up a role as their new Sporting Director.

Jack Hughes

Two-time Great Britain international Hughes will retire having won a Super League title with Wigan in 2013 and then Challenge Cups with Warrington and Leigh in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

Wrapping up his career after four seasons with the Leopards, those three clubs are the only ones the veteran utility has ever been permanently contracted, and he has made close to 400 career appearances.

Jonny Lomax

Jonny Lomax holds aloft the Super League trophy following St Helens’ 2022 Grand Final triumph against Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford

All 390 of Lomax’s professional club career appearances have come in a St Helens shirt. A product of their youth ranks, he will hang up his boots come the end of the year as a one-club man having also amassed 11 caps for England and four for Great Britain.

Having overcome a serious head injury suffered as a youngster in the junior game, the half-back has gone on to establish himself as one of Saints’ modern-day heroes – winning a glut of major honours including four Grand Finals, with a man-of-the-match display in their 2022 triumph at Old Trafford earning him the Harry Sunderland Trophy.

Tommy Makinson

12-time England international Makinson is another certified Saints legend having come through their youth system to play his part in five Grand Final triumphs as well as lifting the Challenge Cup in 2021 and winning the World Club Challenge two years later.

One of the best wingers of the summer era, Makinson played 336 games in a Saints shirt as well as one apiece on loan for Rochdale and Whitehaven in the early days of his career. He has rounded off with two seasons at Catalans, taking his overall appearance tally up towards 400.

Rhyse Martin

Australia-born Martin, a 21-time Papua New Guinea international via his heritage, will retire on the back of a two-season stint at Hull KR having scooped the treble in 2025 as well as winning the World Club Challenge at the start of 2026.

The back-rower had played 25 NRL games for Canterbury Bulldogs before moving to Super League as he joined Leeds midway through 2019. He went on to win the Challenge Cup with the Rhinos the following year and appeared in the Grand Final for them in 2022.

Including his sole run out for the Combined Nations All Stars, Martin will hang up his boots having made over 220 first-grade career appearances: with his next move already confirmed as he joins new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs as their Football Operations Manager. That move, of course, will be made alongside Willie Peters who will depart Hull KR to become the Chiefs’ head coach.

Mark Percival

St Helens celebrate their 2021 Challenge Cup final triumph as Mark Percival (left side) & Tommy Makinson (right side) lift the trophy aloft in front of their supporters

Another absolute Saints great calling time is Percival. Widnes-born, ‘The Prince’ is a product of the Red V’s youth system and has played just a single game for another club during his career: with that on loan for Rochdale back in 2014.

274 appearances for Saints have produced plenty of silverware, with five Grand Final wins on his CV. He also boasts six caps for England on the international stage.

Jay Pitts

Pitts began his career at Belle Vue and will end it there having helped Wakefield into the Super League play-offs for the second year running. The legendary forward recently passed the landmark of 450 career appearances and will retire at the end of the season.

In-between his two stints with Trinity, the Ossett-born ace represented Leeds, Hull FC, Bradford and London – with a short loan at Doncaster also enjoyed back in 2014. Ten years later, he had a starring role in Wakefield’s treble-winning campaign at Championship level.

Sam Powell

Three-time Super League winner Powell – who has three England Knights appearances on his CV – will retire at the end of the 2026 following a three-season stint with Warrington, and will remain with the Wolves with in a coaching role.

Born and bred in Wigan, the hooker came through his boyhood club’s youth system to make over 270 first-team appearances for the Warriors, with whom he won a glut of major honours including those three Super League Grand Final triumphs.

Having only donned a shirt as a loanee for South Wales Scorpions and Workington Town as well as Wigan and Warrington, the hooker has clocked up 360 professional career appearances.

Paul Vaughan

Vaughan will call time on his career following a four-season stint in the UK. Three of those were spent with Warrington, and after donning a York shirt during their first year in Super League this term, he will hang up his boots as he heads back Down Under.

The front-rower began his career with hometown club Canberra Raiders and donned a shirt for St George Illawarra Dragons as well as Canterbury Bulldogs before making the move to Super League with Warrington.

With over 300 first-grade appearances on his CV at club level alone, he has also enjoyed a representative career which has seen him pull on a shirt for the Kangaroos and Italy along with New South Wales at State of Origin level.

Joe Westerman

Joe Westerman in action for Castleford Tigers in 2025

Two-time England international Westerman will bring an end to his second stint with boyhood club Castleford as he hangs up his boots, having been back with the Tigers since 2022.

The stalwart’s professional debut came in a Cas shirt back in 2007, and he has now made 468 career appearances – scoring 106 tries as well as kicking 234 goals and a single drop goal!

Hull FC, Warrington, Toronto Wolfpack and Wakefield are the other clubs on his CV, with appearances made in both the Challenge Cup final and Super League Grand Final made for the Wolves in 2016.