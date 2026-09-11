Bradford Bulls make loanee’s deal permanent after successful spell

Bradford Bulls have made Jack Ormondroyd a permanent addition to their squad ahead of the 2027 Super League season.

The 34-year-old forward spent the season with the Bulls on loan from Oldham, but has now agreed a one-year contract to stay with te club next season.

Ormondroyd has played for the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils during his career, making 124 Super League appearances.

“I am really happy,” he said. “I live around the corner so I was delighted to have the opportunity to come here initially and also now to be able to get the chance to do another year in Super League. I am really looking forward to getting a full pre-season under my belt and kicking on next year and hopefully have a good year injury free, that’s what I am really looking forward to.

“When I was a kid I went to Tong for an Academy session, I ultimately only had one session before I ended up in the Reserves at Featherstone but now I have come full circle. I have always wanted to play for Bradford and had never had the opportunity to do so, so to be able to do that in Super League is special.

“Adjusting back to Super League was tough at first, I missed most of last year’s pre-season and then came here and the game has obviously sped up a lot this year. It took me by surprise and then I obviously broke my hand, but then I had a mini pre-season which got me fit and I felt like I was getting closer to where I know I can be before I then injured my ankle. I’m hoping next year, having had a full pre-season, that I will be flying by the start of it.

Head coach Kurt Haggerty added: “Jack started to find his feet before he got injured and he showed he can still play at this level. He is a senior player who knows what this level looks like, he is an incredible athlete who has played over 100 Super League games having rarely been injured. He knows what I expect so he is perfect to keep around for another 12 months.

“It’s not an overriding factor but it helps having some bigger bodies in there as well as the tough, aggressive middles like Eribe Doro and Loghan Lewis, so Jack certainly compliments them. He can be physical, he’s aggressive and there is still a lot more that he can offer to us.”

Ormondroyd becomes the club’s seventh signing for 2027, joining Sam Eseh (Wigan), Cam Scott (Wakefield), John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), James Bentley (Warrington), Ligi Sao (Hull FC) and Nathan Connell (Widnes Vikings).