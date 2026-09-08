Hull FC have not signed departing North Queensland Cowboys winger Jaxson Paulo despite media reports in Australia claiming he was bound for the Black and Whites.

Speculation has been growing after an article from Fox Sports in Australia included Paulo on a list of exits from the Cowboys at the end of this season, suggesting he was set to join ‘Hull’.

However, sources at the Black and Whites have insisted to Love Rugby League that no such deal for Paulo is in place and the club are happy with their stock in the outside backs as it stands.

Hull shoot down Paulo speculation

Hull have Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron under contract as their first-choice wingers, while they have revamped their depth and talent in the centres with two new arrivals.

Junior Pauga and Jordan Swann are both on their way from the NRL with Arthur Romano also in reserve. Davy Litten will leave to join Wakefield Trinity in a significant six-figure transfer move.

Hull have also brought in highly-rated Goole youngster Connor Barley to add depth to their outside backs too, meaning there is effectively no room for someone like Paulo despite his undoubted talent.

However, Love Rugby League has been told Paulo does have Super League interest, with his time in the NRL seemingly drawing to a close at the end of this season.

His solitary appearance for Samoa in the last Rugby League World Cup may count in his favour in regards to a move to Super League but, at the age of 26, the fact he has not played at all in the NRL this year and only three times last season would likely complicate any visa eligibility.

Cowboys farewell Super League-bound stars

If Paulo does head to England, he will join at least one of his team-mates from North Queensland in making the switch across the world.

John Bateman has already agreed a deal to return to hometown club Bradford Bulls in 2027, while there is still speculation Leigh Leopards will bring Kai O’Donnell back to the club after the end of his deal with the Cowboys. They did not include him in their list of departing players but he remains off-contract.

Matt Lodge will also not be returning to the club in 2027, after agreeing a short-term deal with Leeds Rhinos for the rest of this season. That would appear to leave his future open-ended.

The Cowboys are in action this weekend in the first round of the play-offs, when they take on Cronulla Sharks.

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