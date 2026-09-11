Super League club secures Alex Mellor after Castleford Tigers exit

Catalans Dragons are set to win the race for Alex Mellor.

The Castleford Tigers captain has agreed a release from his contract with the club, as first revealed on the Love Rugby League podcast, and is now expected to make the move to Perpignan for the latest venture in his career.

Formerly of Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos, Mellor was Castleford’s player of the season in 2025 and has gone on to make 110 appearances for the Tigers since his arrival in 2022.

The 31-year-old has made 221 Super League appearances, scoring 38 tries and won the Challenge Cup with the Rhinos in 2020.

He will become the Dragons sixth signing for 2027. They have already announced the captures of Jesse Arthers, Tyson Gamble, Luciano Leilua and Amir Bourouh, but have now secured deals for Hull KR winger Joe Burgess and Mellor. Cole Geyer is increasingly expected to also make the move to Perpignan next season following a successful loan spell at Huddersfield.

Big changes are coming at Catalans. Ten players have been announced as departing at the end of the year, with coach John Cartwright ready to shake things up considerably after a string of disappointing seasons for the club.

As for Castleford, Mellor’s exit adds to their list of departees, which now is at six. Sam Hall (Toulouse), Joe Westerman (Retired), Joe Stimson, Cain Robb and Daejarn Asi (all released), join Mellor in leaving the clubs. A number of contracted players are anticipated to depart during the off-season as the club looks to shake up its squad ahead of another new coaching arrival after Ryan Carr’s exit.

Heading into the final two days of the season, Castleford sit eleventh and can almost certainly not finish higher than that given York have a significantly superior points difference.

Huddersfield will overtake them if they beat the Tigers on Saturday, while Hull FC will climb above them if they are able to beat Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

The Tigers have announced seven signings for next year. Damien Cook, Mat Feagai, Tyrell Sloan (all St George Illawarra Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh), Alfie Johnson (Halifax Panthers), Mason Lino (Wakefield) and Ben McNamara (Leigh), have signed for 2027.