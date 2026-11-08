Aidan Sezer’s Hull FC absence as exit talks continue

Aidan Sezer has not been training with Hull FC’s first team since their return to pre-season training on Monday, as Bradford Bulls continue to work on a deal to sign the halfback, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Bulls remain interested in bringing the Australian to Odsal ahead of the 2027 season, with discussions ongoing between all parties as they attempt to reach an agreement.

Hull confirmed the departure of James Bell on Saturday, with the forward now set to join Bradford after the two clubs agreed terms on a deal earlier this week.

However, Sezer’s future remains unresolved, with Bradford still working on a potential move for the experienced playmaker.

The former Canberra Raiders and Leeds Rhinos halfback has been a key target for the Bulls as they look to sign a controlling halfback to play alongside Jayden Nikorima next year.

Sezer’s Hull FC future remains uncertain

Sezer’s absence from first-team training comes amid continued uncertainty over his future at the MKM Stadium.

The 34-year-old joined Hull FC ahead of the 2025 season and has been a regular feature for the Black and Whites, but has been told he is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans.

Discussions between the Bulls and Hull have been ongoing, although a deal has yet to be finalised.

As previously reported by Love Rugby League, negotiations had hit a stumbling block, with all parties unable to reach an agreement that works for everyone.

That has led Bradford to consider alternative options as they continue their search for a controlling halfback, although Sezer remains firmly in their thinking.

The Bulls are continuing to work on the deal, with the possibility of a move to Odsal still alive.

Bradford continue to reshape their squad

Bradford are continuing to make moves as they prepare for their return to Super League after winning promotion from the Championship.

Bell is set to provide versatility and experience to Kurt Haggerty’s forward pack, having played for Leigh, St Helens and Hull FC during his time in the Northern Hemisphere.

Sezer would offer a different dimension, bringing experience and control to the halves as Bradford look to establish themselves back in the top flight.

The Bulls have identified the need to strengthen their playmaking options, with Sezer among the players they have been pursuing.

However, with discussions still ongoing, there remains work to be done before a deal can be completed.

There’s also the fact that with Bell and Sezer, Bradford would have eleven quota players, meaning one of their existing players would have to leave.

Their nine current players are Caleb Aekins, Jayden Okunbor, Waqa Blake, Esan Marsters, Jayden Nikorima, Loghan Lewis, Zac Fulton and Lachlan Walmsley.