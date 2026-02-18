Leigh boss Adrian Lam has plenty of admiration for utility Jack Hughes, an unsung Leopards hero he labels ‘Mr Versatile’.

Hughes – who turned 34 at the start of January – joined Adrian Lam’s Leigh ahead of the 2023 campaign and has barely missed a minute of action over the last three seasons, with this his fourth as a Leopard.

The veteran had donned a shirt for the club once previously, that in a defeat to Featherstone Rovers back in 2013 on dual-registration during his time as a Wigan Warriors player.

But now 13 years on from that initial Leigh debut as a Centurion, he has established himself as a key cog in the Leopards’ Super League machine: wherever he’s asked to slot in.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘I love the mentality he has towards the game. He’s very professional, he sets standards here and holds everyone accountable to those’

Last Friday night’s Super League opener at home against Leeds Rhinos saw Hughes deliver an influential 33 minute-stint off the bench either side of half-time, thrust into the spotlight courtesy of a rare try eight seconds after the restart!

Taking advantage of a mistake from Leeds youngster Riley Lumb, the former Great Britain international kept the ball alive with his feet before collapsing on it over the try-line, off the mark for 2026 having scored just three in 30 games last term.

The Leopards travel to St Helens on Friday night in Round 2, and during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Lam had plenty of praise for Hughes.

He said: “”I think he’s had a real good crack in pre-season, and he’s got through the whole pre-season. He’s been injured in the previous two, so that certainly helps.

“He’s a senior leader of our club. We’ve lost some senior players over the last couple of years, and Jack’s been ever-present.

“I love the mentality he has towards the game, towards training. He’s very professional, he sets standards here and holds everyone accountable to those.

“He’s part of our leadership team, I love him for that and the other players appreciate and respect him for it as well.”

‘He is Mr Versatile, and he’s a very important member of our team’

Having made his senior debut in the Championship on loan for Barrow Raiders back in April 2011, Billinge-born Hughes is fast approaching the landmark of 400 career appearances.

With games under his belt for England Knights and Great Britain, he has represented Wigan, Leigh, Workington Town, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves at club level.

Crowned a Super League champion with Wigan in 2013, the veteran has gone on to lift the Challenge Cup with both Wire and the Leopards.

Lam continued: “He certainly set the tone with the way he played on Friday night. He was very physical and carried really strong as well, scored a try, he ticked just about every box.

“As a bench player when we’ve got everyone available, he covers centre, the halves, 13, back-row, front-row… he covers almost every position in the team.

“He is Mr Versatile, and he’s a very important member of our team.”