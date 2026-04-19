Leigh coach tips Leopards young gun for ‘big future’ after eye-catching York display

Leigh boss Adrian Lam has tipped AJ Towse to have a ‘really big future’ with the Leopards after an impressive display against hometown club York Knights.

Born and bred in York, Towse – who played junior rugby league for Heworth ARLFC – joined Leigh from the Knights ahead of the 2025 campaign, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Able to boast a degree in Computer Science earned at York St. John University, the winger had scored 35 tries in 67 appearances across all competitions for the then-Championship club.

Last season saw him score three tries in four appearances for the Leopards, alongside two in a three-game loan stint back in the Championship with Widnes Vikings.

Still only 22 and having overcome an injury setback, Friday night saw him slot onto the wing as he made his first appearance of 2026 for Leigh: doing so on his old stomping ground with York now among the big time in Super League.

‘He’s an athlete, he’s got a really big future at this club. He’s just biding his time, but we need him’

Towse – who will turn 23 in August – lined up opposite long-time friend Myles Harrison, with both having progressed through the Knights’ youth system together.

Donning the colours of the Leopards, the speedster made 127 metres from his 20 carries – and was denied a spectacular try at the corner by only a tremendous last-ditch tackle to put him into touch.

But it was his defensive efforts, including the awareness to put the ball dead for a goal-line drop out midway through the second half, that were more notable.

After an 18-6 success earned just a third Super League win of the year for his side, head coach Lam had plenty of praise for the young gun as he said: “I thought AJ Towse did a really good job tonight.

“He’s an athlete, he’s got a really big future at this club. He’s just biding his time, but we need him.

“It’s his first game (of the season), he’s been out, another of the ones that have been injured, but it was a pretty good performance tonight.

“I can see there’s a future there for him, and I’m excited about that.”

Having also featured on loan/dual-registration for Coventry Bears, Rochdale Hornets and Newcastle Thunder during his time as a York player, Towse now has 80 senior career appearances to his name, with 41 tries scored.

He will hope to retain his spot in Leigh’s side as they return to the Leopards’ Den on Thursday night, when Huddersfield Giants – one of the teams he scored against last term – are the visitors.

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