Catalans’ interim boss Ryan Sheridan guided the Dragons to a 38-22 victory over Warrington Wolves, and has confirmed he’d like the job on a permanent basis.

Sheridan – who arrived at Catalans last season and took on a role as an assistant coach – officially took charge of the Dragons for the first time on Saturday evening as they beat a Wire side who have enjoyed a great start to the season.

Unofficially, the 50-year-old has already been at the helm for the French side’s last three games following the sudden departure of head coach Joel Tomkins, whose tenure came to an abrupt end due to personal reasons.

With a glut of assistant coaching roles on his CV, Sheridan is yet to land a permanent head coach role in Super League.

But he hopes now is the time.

Ryan Sheridan stakes claim for Catalans job following impressive Warrington win

Warrington had been beaten just once in 2026 prior to Saturday evening’s game in Perpignan. But having gone in level at 10-10 at the break, hosts Catalans took control in the second half and eventually cruised away from the Wolves on the scoreboard.

After a second win in the four games he’s been in charge for in all but legalities, Sheridan was asked whether he’d like the head coach role permanently by Sky Sports, delivering an open and honest response.

He said: “Definitely.

“I’m here at this moment in time. I’ve come in as an assistant and taken over in difficult circumstances.

“My job and the staff’s job is to get these players prepared, and whatever comes from that, I want the players to enjoy the time that I’m in charge.

“I want them to enjoy playing and working hard for each other, and that’s my job (to make sure it happens).

“We have to be consistent moving forward. Whatever direction the club wants to go in, that’s their decision. All I can do is keep working hard, and let’s enjoy this journey that we’re on at the moment.”

The Dragons have now won five of their eight games in Super League this year, with half-back Lewis Dodd grabbing his first-ever career hat-trick against Warrington.

Sheridan added: “The important thing for me is we get some consistency and belief in the team.

“For me, it’d be a great opportunity.

“From week-to-week, we’ll see how I go and then see where the club wants to go with it.”

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!