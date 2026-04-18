Wakefield Trinity ratings as ‘apex predator’ scores perfect 10 amid three 9s in thumping win v Bradford

Wakefield Trinity secured a resounding 52-12 win against Bradford Bulls at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium to climb back up the table.

Daryl Powell’s side were at their ruthless best in the win, with the Trin running away as 10-try victors while wing duo Tom Johnstone and Oli Pratt contributed seven alone.

Here is how we scored the Trin in this round eight clash.

Josh Rourke – 9

Simply superb all afternoon. Managed to inject himself into the game at exactly the right time to make something positive happen, either with his work in the air, ball-playing or finishing off a try. Just a really complete game.

Tom Johnstone – 10

A proper apex predator within this Wakefield attack, and showed his finishing prowess today with a well-taken quartet. Contributed well ball-in-hand too, finding himself racing through the Bulls defence on multiple occasions and tallying over 200 metres in doing so.

Corey Hall – 8

Had the Bradford defence on strings at times, offering some real X-factor to the Trin attack on his edge. Combined well with those around him, too, which was very nice to see.

Cam Scott – 8

Always in the thick of the action, and had a really strong effect on the game as a result. Got just rewards for his efforts with a nice try.

Oli Pratt – 9

A proper poacher’s effort from the winger, who managed to get himself on the scoresheet on three occasions. Is growing really nicely as the season goes along, and this was another reminder of that.

Jake Trueman – 8

The chief playmaker in this Wakefield side as he effortlessly pulled the strings in attack to get them playing in the right areas. Offered a dual threat across the match, threatening with ball-in-hand and making plenty of metres in the process alongside his customary ball-playing skills.

Jack Sinfield – 7

An assured performance from the in-form half-back, who looks very settled in this set-up now. Will not want to watch that penalty kick to touch again in the review session, though!

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Mike McMeeken – 9

A big part of Wakefield’s forward dominance, as he bossed proceedings in the tight. His assist out to Pratt in the second-half was quite something, too, and was a reflection of his slightly loose approach in the latter stages of the game.

Harvey Smith – 8

Typically busy on both sides of the ball as the young hooker continues to impress at senior level. Fronted up well in defence, and looked to make the positive choice in attack.

Tray Lolesio – 8

Really brought the fight to Bradford through the middle, and helped lay the platform for his side’s attacking explosion.

Seth Nikotemo – 8

Industrious effort from the back-rower, who thoroughly deserved his second-half score. Never took a backwards step.

Matty Storton – 8

Grew into the game as it went on and added some proper power to their pack on both sides of the ball. Really settling into his role within this Wakefield side now.

Jay Pitts – 7

Chipped in well on both sides of the ball and had a positive impact on proceedings in the process.

Interchanges

Tyson Smoothy – 7

A nice cameo off the bench from the off-season recruit, who just carried on from where Smith left off.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 8

Packed a proper punch on both sides of the ball, and helped Wakefield put their foot on Bradford’s throat in the middle in the process.

Ky Rodwell – 7

Trucked hard through the middle, and did all the stuff his side needed him to.

Caius Faatili – 8

Another strong outing from the prop, who seemed to take things up another gear upon his entry to the field.

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