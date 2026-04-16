Adrian Lam’s bold Leigh Leopards prediction after shocking start

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam insists his side can still secure a top-two finish, despite currently being joint bottom of the competition.

Seven rounds into the Super League season, Leigh have won just two matches, a poor start for a side tipped by many to do well this year.

That said, Leigh are only four points off the play-offs with 20 rounds remaining, leaving them with plenty of time to turn their season around. They were one win from eight in 2024, before making the top six and making the play-off semi-finals.

“I want our fans to expect that we’re going to play well and do well and be in finals and big games and they’re at the end of the series,” Lam said. “We’ve got them in that expectation now.

“If there’s anyone out there complaining, that’s what we’ve earned. We’ve earned the right to be considered as a team that is successful. The last couple of years, Challenge Cup win, quarter-finals of Challenge Cup, fifth, fourth, third in Super League.”

And despite their slow start, Lam is adamant they can turn things around and finish high up the table.

“We’re still heading in the right direction. I still feel strongly that we can finish in the top two. That hasn’t been in doubt in my mind.

“I know it’s going to take a mighty effort, but when we get there, I’m not going to be surprised by that, but there’s a lot of hard work to do and we’ve had a little bit of bad luck go against us. For me, the belief is still there within me and the squad and the group and the board. Everyone’s working hard on every opportunity that we can.

“Whilst we’re hurting at times, there’s an underlying belief and trust in each other.”

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