Bradford Bulls suffer triple injury blow as woes continue

Bradford Bulls have suffered yet more injury blows in the wake of their 52-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity, with Esan Marsters, Joe Mellor and Jack Ormondroyd the latest to pick up knocks.

The trio only add to head coach Kurt Haggerty’s injury concerns moving into next weekend’s meeting with Hull KR, and beyond, with Waqa Blake, Phoenix Steinwede and Ryan Sutton currently sidelined as well.

As a result of their injuries, the Bulls were not able to name a full extended squad for their trip to the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium this weekend.

‘It’s very difficult when you lose so many bodies’

And now, it seems they have suffered further injury concerns with Haggerty detailing three fresh blows.

“Esan’s potentially popped his calf, we’ve lost Joe Mellor to a knee and Jack Oromondroyd’s potentially a back,” he told Sky Sports.

“Today, we had eight lads who played in the Championship last year, so we’re going through it a little bit with injuries but we certainly won’t use it as an excuse.

“It gives lads an opportunity to play Super League, and we’ll keep working on that narrative.”

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It also seems like there is no end in sight for the issues, either, with Haggerty adding that they are ‘unlikely’ to welcome anyone back next weekend either.

The injuries will only rub salt into the wounds for Haggerty, who saw his side ship 10 tries in the heavy defeat to their West Yorkshire rivals, but he admitted it was always going to be a tough result given the blows they suffered.

“It’s very difficult when you lose so many bodies,” the Bradford boss said. “But ultimately, we struggled before we got to the point of losing bodies.

“We were always going to have these moments in the season, and it’s how we react and respond as a group, but I certainly won’t be going in there and stripping the paint off the walls.

“This group has been fantastic since the first day I came in. It will hurt and it will sting, but we’ll move on from it.”

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