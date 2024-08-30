6 conclusions from Leigh Leopards’ win over Warrington Wolves

Leigh Leopards laid down a marker of their play-off intentions with a pulsating 16-12 win over Warrington Wolves at the Leigh Sports Village.

It was a game with plenty of talking points, so let’s get into them…

The Leopards take a step closer to the play-offs

Lam’s side are one of the form teams in the competition, with Lam’s side now having won eight of their last nine matches.

The win over Warrington sees Leigh climb wo places up the ladder into fifth, going above St Helens and Catalans Dragons with those two teams still to play this weekend.

Paul Vaughan sees red

It wasn’t a good start for the Wire, with key prop Paul Vaughan being sent off 11 minutes into the game for a making direct contact with his shoulder to the head of Leigh prop Owen Trout.

It’s a huge blow for Vaughan and Warrington, who face a nervy wait over the match review panel on Monday as they review the weekend’s games.

Hometown boy shines for Leigh

Frankie Halton has been impressed for his hometown club in Super League this season: and he delivered a thrilling display in the back-row against Warrington.

It was Halton’s try shortly after half-time that put Leigh 12-6 ahead, and it was that try that really sparked the momentum in Leigh’s favour.

The Ireland international has gone from strength to strength with the more game time he has got under his belt this year.

Leigh will miss Tom Amone massively

There’ll be plenty of sad Leigh fans will Tom Amone players his final game for the Leopards this year, with a move to the NRL having been confirmed for 2025.

The Tongan powerhouse has been sensational for Lam’s side over the last couple of years: and has developed into one of the competition’s premiere props.

Amone was brilliant again on Friday night. He laid the platform for Leigh’s halves to perform and Warrington struggled to contain him through the middle of the park.

Amone made 142 metres from 22 carries against Warrington, whilst, on the other side of the ball, making 26 tackles.

Charnley closing in on McGuire’s try-scoring tally

Leigh winger Josh Charnley got on the scoresheet against Warrington, and is now sitting just two tries behind Danny McGuire in Super League’s all-time try scoring records.

The former England international is just eight tries behind Super League’s record holder Ryan Hall, who is sitting on 253 tries.

Cai Taylor-Wray looks a real talent

Warrington academy product Cai Taylor-Wray has been filling the void at fullback left by the injured Matt Dufty: and he has taken to Super League like a duck to water.

He looks calm and composed under the high ball and his link up play with the rest of the spine is impressive. And let’s not forget to mention his pace, his acceleration is lightning quick and he’ll probably give his team-mate Matty Ashton a run for his money in a 100-metre sprint!

