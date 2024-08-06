6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors returned to the top of the Super League table after beating Leigh Leopards 28-6 in what was a game in hand for both sides.

Matt Peet’s side were 22-0 to the good at half-time thanks to tries from Junior Nsemba, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran and Patrick Mago.

Lachlan Lam pulled one back for Leigh in the second half but Wigan youngster Harvie Hill scored on the hour mark to put the game out of reach for the Leopards and secure a 28-6 win for the hosts.

Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium: here’s the big takeaways from the night.

Wigan in pole position for League Leaders’ Shield

The League Leaders’ Shield is now Wigan’s to lose: and their’s to retain.

Wigan now sit two points above second-placed Hull KR in the Super League ladder, having beaten Leigh in their game in hand.

If you’re slightly perplexed as to why there was a midweek Super League match, it was because it was a rearranged Round Two fixture due to Wigan’s commitment – and triumph – in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers back in February.

With just seven games left to go of the regular season, Wigan will be the outright favourites to retain their League Leaders’ Shield now (if they already weren’t before!). However, seven weeks is a long time in rugby league and a lot can happen in that time, so it’s bound to be a pulsating end to the regular campaign: with Magic Weekend still to be played!

Warriors back to their best?

Wigan returned to winning ways last week against Huddersfield Giants following two straight defeats: but it wasn’t a convincing performance.. It wasn’t about the display against the Giants: it was about getting the job done and bouncing back.

But having said that, they produced a much more clinical, ruthless and professional display against Leigh on Tuesday evening. They were on the front foot from the start of the game and dominated for the majority. Their defence was much improved upon recent weeks and they had more fluidity with the ball in hand.

It’s a positive step for Peet’s side, who are regaining their top form as we enter the business end of proceedings.

Moylan injury concern

Former Australia international Matt Moylan started at fullback for Leigh: but he only lasted the first half before Zak Hardaker replaced him at half-time.

Moylan looked like he was playing through the pain barrier in the first 40, clutching his ribs in backfield. Moylan usually plays a crucial role for the Leopards in attack but he was quieter than usual, and his defensive efforts weren’t like what we’ve seen from him this season.

Leigh fans will be hoping it’s nothing too serious for Moylan. You can probably suspect it’s unlikely he’ll be fit for Sunday’s visit of Hull FC: but if he can be back after that, then the Leopards can have one big push for the top six.

Lively Kruise Leeming

It was, arguably, Leeming’s best performance yet in a Cherry and White jersey. He was lively throughout and played the full 80 in the absence of regular starter Brad O’Neill.

Leeming made a number of quick darts out of dummy half which really got his side on the front foot, whilst he had a lot of traffic thrown his way in the middle: but he handled himself well throughout. It was an outstanding display from Leeming, who thoroughly deserved the man of the match award.

Leigh’s play-off hopes slim: but not over

Leigh didn’t get the points in their game in hand, so they’ve now played the same amount of games as everyone else in the competition and are currently sat in seventh in the league table with seven games of the regular season to go.

The Leopards are five points behind St Helens and Catalans Dragons who occupy the fifth and sixth spots respectively, with seven games left. Can they do it? Well, it’s certainly not dead in the water just yet. However, you feel they probably need results to go their way in a few games and there needs to be little margin for error in their own results from now until the end of the regular season.

Junior Nsemba just gets better and better

Wigan’s towering prospect Junior Nsemba is having a wow of a season, isn’t he? He just seems to get better and better every single week.

The Wigan-born back-rower, who celebrated his 20th birthday last month, has made 17 appearances for the first-team this season and has become a mainstay of Peet’s forward pack: and already has his own song amongst the Wigan faithful!

He carries the ball with power and pace and isn’t shy to do the tough stuff in defence. The sky is the limit for Nsemba, you feel.

