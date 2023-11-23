One of the first games most supporters will have looked out for this morning on fixture release day would have been when their club was playing Catalans Dragons away.

All 162 ‘regular’ season games were revealed at 8.30am this morning, with a trip over the channel to the Stade Gilbert Brutus is always a popular one, with fans scrambling around to sort their journeys over there out – be it via plane, train or automobile.

To try and make life a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of when all 11 of the other Super League clubs will play in Perpignan next season.

In doing so, each of those 11 will be taking on a Dragons side who were beaten Super League Grand Finalists last month, losing out at Old Trafford for the second time in three seasons.

As a result of the loop fixture system, fans of both Warrington Wolves & Hull FC will get the opportunity to venture to the South of France twice in 2024.

Warrington are the first club to head to the Brutus in the opening round of the new campaign, and will head there in May too for a Round 12 clash. Sandwiched between those games, they also face Catalans on home soil in ‘Rivals Round’ (Round Six).

Hull KR are the Dragons’ opponents at Magic Weekend on August 18 meanwhile, with the event taking place at Elland Road as confirmed earlier this week.

Steve McNamara’s side host Super League new boys London Broncos in Round 26 as their final home game of the ‘regular season’. It’ll be a first trip to Perpignan for five years for the Broncos, who actually won promotion in the South of France, beating Toulouse Olympique with a stunning comeback in the Championship play-off final.

2024 Super League fixtures: When every club visit Catalans Dragons

Castleford Tigers: Saturday, March 16 (Round Five)

Huddersfield Giants: Saturday, June 22 (Round 15)

Hull FC: Saturday, March 9 (Round Four) & Saturday, July 27 (Round 19)

Hull KR: Saturday, April 20 (Round Eight)

Leeds Rhinos: Saturday, May 11 (Round 11)

Leigh Leopards: Saturday, June 15 (Round 14)

London Broncos: Saturday, September 14 (Round 26)

Salford Red Devils: Saturday, July 13 (Round 17)

St Helens: Saturday, April 6 (Round Seven)

Warrington Wolves: Saturday, February 17 (Round 1) & Saturday, May 25 (Round 12)

Wigan Warriors: Saturday, August 31 (Round 24)

