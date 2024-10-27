Australian ace Jarrod Wallace has called time on his career following his Catalans Dragons exit, announcing his retirement from the professional game.

Born in the Gold Coast, the veteran prop made over 200 appearances in the NRL, featuring for the Titans as well as Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins.

A member of the Broncos squad that lost out in the 2015 NRL Grand Final, Wallace is now 33 and featured seven times for Catalans this year following a mid-season move.

Having missed out on the Super League play-offs this term, the Dragons announced that he would be departing the club back in September, and Wallace himself has now confirmed his retirement.

LRL RECOMMENDS: SIX Super League clubs still have quota spots for 2025 as every team’s situation analysed

NRL veteran makes retirement call after Super League stint

With six games for Queensland on his CV in State of Origin, the final game of Wallace’s career came off the bench in a 24-4 win at Hull FC.

Posting on Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote: “That’s it for the big lights.

“To the coaches, staff, trainers, managers, and fans, words do no justice for the appreciation I have for every individual.

“To the men that have made my career, playing with or against, you will never understand how truly grateful I am to you because you pushed me everyday to be better and you made it one hell of a ride.

“To my children, I hope I made you proud. Because on many days, you were the reason I got out of bed, no matter how busted my body was. I did it because I saw how much it put a smile on your faces.

“To my family and friends, you are the best and I will always love and appreciate you for being there when i need a shoulder to lean on.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking the 13 wildest kits in Super League history with Leigh in top five TWICE

‘H ere is to a break, to enjoy my wife, children, family and friends’

Wallace’s 26th and final career try came in a 12-8 win for Catalans against London Broncos in Perpignan.

His retirement announcement continues: “To my beautiful wife, you found me when I was at one of the lowest points in my life and gave me a reason to pick myself up.

“You showed me how great life is, no matter the battles I faced off the field even when I wanted to give up.

“You showed me the man I was and even better man I could be. You have loved me in every season, I cannot wait to take a backseat and celebrate every one of your successes now.

“You show the best, most unconditional love to our babies and are the funnest part in all of our lives.

“Here is to an incredible career, surrounded by the best people for every up and down, injury and victory. But here is to a break, to enjoy my wife, children, family and friends.

“Most importantly to celebrate the incredible men and women that make this awesome sport happen every season, on the field, or behind the cameras.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: NRL star Victor Radley puts Super League clubs on red alert with huge admission