Former Warrington Wolves starlet Riley Dean sees Australia move confirmed after departing Super League club

Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters have confirmed the signing of half-back Riley Dean following the youngster’s departure from Warrington Wolves.

The 22-year-old has made the move to Australia after leaving Super League side Warrington by mutual consent earlier this month.

Dean will join former Super League duo Kenny Edwards and Mahe Fonua next season at the Cutters, who play in the Queensland Cup.

“The Mackay Cutters are delighted to announce the key signing of Riley Dean for season 2024,” a Cutters press release read.

“Riley has joined the Cutters from the UK where he has played 14 Super League games for Warrington and Castleford.

“He is a strong-running and skilful half who continually challenges the opposition defensive line.

“We are looking forward to seeing Riley in action in Cutters colours in 2024.”

More on Mackay Cutters’ new recruit Riley Dean

The Halifax-born playmaker progressed through Warrington’s academy, making his senior debut against St Helens in 2019.

Dean went on to make 10 first team appearances for the Wolves as well as making four more appearances in Super League whilst on loan at Castleford last season.

The former Siddal junior has also featured as a loanee in the Championship for York Knights, Dewsbury Rams, Newcastle Thunder and Featherstone Rovers.

Dean played 11 games for Featherstone earlier this year before being recalled by Warrington back in May.

Dean is a history-maker on the international stage, captaining Ireland‘s first-ever Under-16s team, qualifying to play for the Wolfhounds via family heritage.

He was called up to Ireland’s senior squad for their 2021 World Cup qualifies, but didn’t feature.

Announcing his exit earlier this month, a Warrington press release read: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that Riley Dean has left the club by mutual agreement to pursue a playing opportunity in Australia.

“The 22-year-old half-back came through the club’s Academy ranks and made 10 first team appearances for the Wire.

“We thank Riley for his efforts and wish him well for the next chapter of his career Down Under.”

READ NEXT: Blake Austin joins new club upon return to Australia after five years in England