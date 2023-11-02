Kenny Edwards finds new club in Australia on two-year deal following Castleford Tigers departure

Former NRL and Super League forward Kenny Edwards has joined Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters on a two-year deal after leaving Castleford Tigers.

In September, Castleford announced that Edwards would depart the club 12 months into a three-year deal so he could take his family back to Australia.

The 34-year-old retired from playing professionally and he has now joined Mackay Cutters, a part-time club in the Queensland Cup, for the next two seasons.

Speaking at the time of his Castleford release, Edwards said: “More than anything, I just want to take my kids home. They’re missing Australia and they’ve been a big influence. They’ve been wanting to go home now for a couple of years.

“I’ve got a new opportunity in the next phase of my life so that’s another big reason. I work in wellness and mental health in Australia, so through contacts I’ve made along the way, I’ve got a job waiting for me.

“I’ll get my qualifications and the transition into the next phase of my life, and it’ll be a smooth one.”

Kenny Edwards to link up with former Castleford Tigers team-mate Mahe Fonua at Mackay Cutters

Edwards will reunite with former Castleford Tigers team-mate Mahe Fonua at the Cutters next season.

Back in July, former Tonga international Fonua signed a two-year deal with Mackay from 2024.

Edwards made 70 appearances in the NRL for Parramatta Eels between 2013 and 2018.

The Combined Nations All Stars representative then spent six seasons in Super League with Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford, playing 116 games.

A club statement from the Cutters read: “Kenny is a skilful back-rower who played 70 games for the Parramatta Eels before heading to the UK Super League where he played a further 110 games for Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and the Castleford Tigers.

“His experience and leadership will be highly valued amongst the playing group and we look forward to seeing him in the Cutters jersey in 2024.”

