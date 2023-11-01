Warrington Wolves young gun departs by mutual consent ahead of transfer move Down Under

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the departure of youngster Riley Dean by mutual consent, with the half-back all set for a move Down Under.

The 22-year-old progressed through Warrington’s academy setup, making his senior debut against St Helens in 2019. Only nine further appearances have come the half-back’s way at the Halliwell Jones Stadium since though, with just one of those this year, in a defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Half-back Dean – who has also featured as a loanee for York, Dewsbury Rams & Newcastle Thunder – spent time with Featherstone Rovers in the Championship earlier this year, featuring 11 times for them between February and May before being recalled by the Wolves.

An Ireland international at youth level, the playmaker then appeared four times as a loanee for Castleford Tigers at the back end of the year, telling Love Rugby League he wanted to utilise his time at the Jungle to ‘learn every day’ from the senior figures around him.

Wire announced the Halifax-born youngster’s departure in a press release sent out this afternoon, which read: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that Riley Dean has left the club by mutual agreement to pursue a playing opportunity in Australia.

“The 22-year-old half-back came through the club’s Academy ranks and made 10 first team appearances for the Wire.

“We thank Riley for his efforts and wish him well for the next chapter of his career down under.”

Dean becomes the seventh confirmed departure from Warrington’s 2023 squad, following on from Daryl Clark (St Helens), Peter Mata’utia (Retirement), Greg Minikin (Featherstone), Thomas Mikaele (returning to Australia), Jack Darbyshire (Leigh) & fellow academy product Aiden Doolan (TBC).

New head coach Sam Burgess in turn has seven new faces to work with ahead of 2024, with Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle Knights), Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters), Wesley Bruines (St Helens), Toby King (Wigan Warriors – returning to parent club from loan spell), Jordan Crowther (Wakefield Trinity), Zane Musgrove (St George Illawarra Dragons) & Brad Dwyer (Hull FC) added.

