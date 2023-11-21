Blake Austin joins new club upon return to Australia after five years in England

Former Super League star Blake Austin has found a new club upon his return to Australia in the shape of The Entrance Tigers.

The Tigers are a club based in the Central Coast region of New South Wales who compete in the Central Coast Division Rugby League and NSWRL Presidents Cup Northern Conference.

Austin, 32, recently returned to his native Australia following a five-year spell in Super League with Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

The former Great Britain international will settle with his family on the Central Coast, where he will line up for the Tigers, who are coached by Jarod Hamer and former Newcastle Knights player Will Pearsall.

“Blake Austin is now an Entrance Tiger for 2024,” the club posted in Austin’s signing announcement on social media.

“Blake arrives to the Tigers with a wealth of professional experience including stints in the NRL and Super League.

“122 NRL games for the Canberra Raiders, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.

“113 Super League games for the Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

“We are very excited to welcome Blake to The Entrance Tigers and look forward to seeing him on the field.”

Posting on his Instagram story, Austin said: “Can’t wait to settle on the Central Coast with the family, excited to help out where I can in the club and community.”

Blake Austin returns home to Australia after five years in England

Austin arrived in England ahead of the 2019 season after signing for Warrington, scoring 33 tries in 67 games for the Wolves over the course of three seasons.

The playmaker was named in the 2019 Super League Dream Team in his first season in Super League and then won representative honours with Great Britain and England.

Austin qualifies to represent England through his grandmother, who was born in Middlesex.

He represented England at the Rugby League World Cup 9s in 2019 and then won two caps for Great Britain on the Lions tour of the southern hemisphere the same year.

Austin then went on two spend two seasons with Leeds, playing 41 games for the Rhinos before finishing the 2023 season on loan at Castleford.

Prior to making the move to Super League, Austin made 122 appearances in the NRL for Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders.

