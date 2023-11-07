Blake Austin to return to Australia after five years in Super League: ‘Not sure what’s next, but that brings excitement’

Former Warrington, Leeds and Castleford half-back Blake Austin has confirmed he’ll head home to Australia following a five-year spell in Super League.

The 32-year-old has confirmed via his Instagram that he will soon be heading home to return to Australia with his family after five years in England.

Austin made 113 appearances during his time in Super League with Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

The Parramatta-born man left Leeds upon the expiry of his contract at the end of 2023 after finishing the season on loan at Castleford, where he played five games.

Austin says he doesn’t know what the future holds in terms of playing – but he has confirmed that he’ll be returning Down Under with his loved ones.

Posting on his Instagram, Austin wrote: “Today we booked our container to fly our things back to Australia, shattered to be leaving a little sooner than we hoped, but getting the kids home to settle in to life back home is exciting, disappointed we fell a couple of months short of getting our citizenship in this great country.

“Not sure what’s next, but that brings excitement, grateful for all the memories and friends we’ve met along the way, youse know who youse are. Austin’s out.”

Blake Austin’s time in England comes to an end after five years

Austin arrived in England ahead of the 2019 season after signing for Warrington, scoring 33 tries in 67 games for the Wolves over the course of three seasons.

The playmaker was named in the 2019 Super League Dream Team in his first season in Super League and then won representative honours with Great Britain and England.

Austin qualifies to represent England through his grandmother, who was born in Middlesex.

He represented England at the Rugby League World Cup 9s in 2019 and then won two caps for Great Britain on the Lions tour of the southern hemisphere the same year.

Austin then went on two spend two seasons with Leeds, playing 41 games for the Rhinos before finishing the 2023 season on loan at Castleford.

Prior to making the move to Super League, Austin made 122 appearances in the NRL for Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Canberra Raiders.

