York Knights the big winners in DRAMATIC Championship table without Whitehaven’s results

It goes without saying that everyone hopes Whitehaven can pull themselves out of the crisis they currently find themselves in.

But with the club announcing they’re unable to fulfil the remainder of their fixtures this season, there’s now a distinct reality that all of the Cumbrian outfit’s results this term could be dramatically impacted.

Realistically, if Haven – who are embroiled in an enthralling relegation battle – don’t fulfil their last six fixtures of 2024, the RFL will be left with two options.

Option one, award all of the remaining teams they have to face two competition points based upon a forfeit. This seems the most likely given how the Operational Rules dictate any opponent would get a 48-0 walkover.

But what if things get worse? Could Haven’s results be removed from the record? It, thankfully, seems a last resort as things stand. Here, we’ve taken a purely hypothetical look at how the Championship table would shape up at the time of writing if option two was the path chosen.

How the Championship table currently looks

POSITION – TEAM – PLAYED – WON – DRAWN – LOST – COMPETITION POINTS – POINTS DIFFERENCE

The Championship table as of August 21, 2024

Before we show you how the table would look with Whitehaven’s results expunged, here’s a look at every team’s record against the Marras so far this season in the Championship.

To clarify, if a team has won two games against Haven, earning four competition points, they’d see those four points taken off them.

However, a side who have lost two games against the Cumbrians wouldn’t get any competition points handed to them.

Every Championship team’s record v Whitehaven in 2024

Wakefield Trinity: P1, W1, D0, L0 = COMP POINTS – 2 / PD: +24

Toulouse Olympique: P2, W2, D0, L0 = COMP POINTS – 4 / PD: +46

Sheffield Eagles: P2, W2, D0, L0 = COMP POINTS – 4 / PD: +80

Bradford Bulls: P2, W2, D0, L0 = COMP POINTS – 4 / PD: +76

Widnes Vikings: P2, W1, D1, L0 = COMP POINTS – 3 / PD: +12

Featherstone Rovers: P2, W2, D0, L0 = COMP POINTS – 4 / PD: +70

York: P1, W0, D0, L1 = COMP POINTS – 0 / PD: -20

Batley Bulldogs: P1, W1, D0, L0 = COMP POINTS – 2 / PD: +13

Doncaster: P2, W0, D1, L1 = COMP POINTS – 1 / PD: -4

Halifax Panthers: P1, W1, D0, L0 = COMP POINTS – 2 / PD: +20

Barrow Raiders: P1, W0, D0, L1 = COMP POINTS – 0 / PD: -1

Swinton Lions: P2, W0, D0, L2 = COMP POINTS – 0 / PD: -4

Dewsbury Rams: P1, W0, D0, L1 = COMP POINTS – 0 / PD: -26

How the Championship table would look with Whitehaven’s results expunged

York would be the big winners, currently sat 7th and two competition points outside of the play-off spots.

They lost both games against Haven this term, and while they wouldn’t get points put on their tally, others around them – who have beaten the Cumbrians in 2024 – would see their respective tallies drop.

And as a result, Mark Applegarth’s side would rise from 7th all the way up to 4th, with their points difference also handed a boost.

As a result, 2023 League Leaders’ Shield winners Featherstone Rovers – who have won home and away against Haven – would drop to 7th and out of the play-off spots.

As well as losing four competition points, Fev would lose 70 from their points difference, the aggregate winning margin against the Marras this year.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the Championship, nothing would really change where basement boys Dewsbury Rams are concerned.

They’d still be bottom of the pile with two competition points to their name having won just one league game so far this term.

And whether they’d be the only ones relegated remains to be seen, but if there were still two teams of the 13 remaining in the second tier sent down, then Halifax Panthers and Swinton Lions would be in deep trouble.

Between them, that pair have picked up six competition points against Haven already this year. Take those off them, and they’d be sat virtually joint-second bottom – locked on 14 competition points and separated by the just three points on points difference.

So, here is the table in full…

How the Championship table would look on August 21, 2024 if Whitehaven’s results so far this season were expunged

