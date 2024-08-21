There are now just five games left of the regular Super League season, and things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

At the summit, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are battling it out for the League Leaders Shield. Below that, St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos are still fighting it out for a spot in the top six; and at the foot of the table London Broncos and Hull FC are striving to avoid the wooden spoon – with the Londoners unfortunately all-but relegated under the IMG framework.

With so many battles across the league, the final five game will define the outcomes of each side; but what lies in store for the 12 clubs in the last few games of the season? Well, with that thought in mind, here is a full breakdown of each Super League club’s run-in and how they compare to one another.

12. Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves celebrate a try against Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos

From our point-of-view, and by virtue of their opponents league positions, Warrington Wolves have the easiest run-in as they seek a first League Leaders Shield since 2016.

Whilst they have tough fixtures against play-off chasing Leigh Leopards and St Helens, they also face three of the bottom four sides in the league in their final five games, including 11th placed Hull FC and 12th placed London Broncos. These could provide them at least six points, and given fellow title hopefuls Wigan and Hull KR’s run-in’s these could swing the race for top spot.

11. Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons-Alamy

Remaining fixtures: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils, London Broncos, Hull FC

In a similar vain of thought, Catalans Dragons also have a pretty easy final five games when you factor in league positions.

They face two season-defining clashes with Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils in their final five fixtures – with the three teams separated by just four points – and a tough clash with Wigan Warriors in there for good measure; but they end the campaign with two games against the bottom two sides in London Broncos and Hull FC, which will likely give them four crucial points.

London managed to beat Les Dracs last time out, but you would imagine Steve McNamara wouldn’t let that happen a second time.

10. Castleford Tigers

Jason Qareqare in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Warrington Wolves, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Huddersfield Giants

In the same sort of position, Castleford Tigers will be keen to end their 2024 season on a positive note after all the trials and tribulations of this year.

They face two of the bottom four sides in Hull FC and the aforementioned Giants, and in a similar way also face 7th placed Leigh. They too have hard fixtures against top four outfits St Helens and Warrington to contend with as well.

9. Huddersfield Giants

From left to right: Sam Hewitt, Leroy Cudjoe and Olly Russell celebrate a try for Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Salford Red Devils, St Helens, London Broncos, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield will be counting down to the end of the season – again – but they have a decent run in to build some confidence heading into pre-season.

The Giants also face two of the bottom four sides in Castleford Tigers – on the final day – and London Broncos in their final five games, but also face 6th placed Salford too. Aside from that, tough fixtures against top four sides St Helens and Warrington also lie in wait.

8.London Broncos

London Broncos’ Jack Campagnolo scores a try during their win against Hull FC at Magic Weekend in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves

London have a fairly tough run-in, but based on league positions alone there is still some hope of an IMG headache…

At the time of writing, Mike Eccles’ side only face two sides within the top six, but they also have two games against 7th placed Leigh and 8th placed Leeds to contend with as well, who will be gunning for the play-offs.

It won’t be easy, but they can still dream.

7. Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors celebrate a try during their Magic Weekend win against St Helens in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Hull FC, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils

A mixed set of fixtures lies in store for defending champions Wigan Warriors as they seek another piece of silverware this season.

They face three of the top six in their final five games, including what will likely be the League Leaders Shield decider against Hull KR, but they also face 11th placed Hull FC in the run-in too which will be a welcome game considering who they have afterwards.

6. Leeds Rhinos

Remaining fixtures: Catalans Dragons, London Broncos, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR

Leeds are still – somehow – in with a fighting chance of the play-offs, but a somewhat favourable run-in lies ahead.

They face both the top two sides in Wigan and Hull KR, but that’s mixed in with fixtures against bottom two sides Hull FC and London Broncos. Elsewhere, they also face 5th placed Catalans, who they will need to beat if they stand any chance of taking their place in the six. They couldn’t, could they?

5. Hull FC

Hull FC’s Brad Fash (centre) appears dejected during their defeat to London Broncos at Magic Weekend in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons

Fear not Airlie Birds fans, your season of misery is nearly over; but these final five games will be harsh.

Hull take on five sides above them – not hard considering their 11th but you get the picture – in their remaining fixtures, but they have three of the current top six lying in wait for them. They do have a glimmer of hope in the form of 10th placed Castleford, but that’s probably the only potentially winnable game in their lot.

4. St Helens

St Helens players appear dejected during their Magic Weekend defeat to Wigan Warriors in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards

2024 has already been a tough year for St Helens, and it’s only going to get harder in the final few games.

Paul Wellens injury-plagued squad do face two of the bottom four sides in Huddersfield Giants and Castleford in their remaining fixtures, but they have the unenviable task of then taking of Hull KR and Warrington Wolves too. They also face 7th placed Leigh Leopards, who are gunning for a late charge into the play-offs.

3. Leigh Leopards

Darnell McIntosh is hugged by team-mate Umyla Hanley as he celebrates his first try for Leigh Leopards

Remaining fixtures: London Broncos, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, St Helens

Leigh Leopards are still setting their sights on a play-off berth; but it won’t be a walk in the park.

They have two of the bottom four in London and Castleford to contend with, but after that they face three of the top four sides in Warrington, St Helens and table-topping Hull KR, which could end their hops of a second-successive top six finish.

2. Salford Red Devils

Joe Shorrocks in action for Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend in 2024

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils have defied the odds this year, but they face a huge block of fixtures if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Paul Rowley’s side have 9th placed Huddersfield and 11th placed Hull FC in their sights, but amongst these take on three of the top six, and importantly also face the top two in Hull KR and Wigan Warriors. They have done so well to be where they are now, but is it too much of a task to finish in the six?

1. Hull KR

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella celebrates as he runs through to score a try during their win against Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend in 2024

Remaining fixtures: St Helens, Salford Red Devils, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos

It’s been a brilliant year for the Robins so far, but they have by far the toughest run-in.

Willie Peters men face two of the top four sides in their final five games, including the all-important clash with Wigan Warriors, but they also don’t face any opposition lower than eighth in the table, with Salford, Leigh and Leeds all in the diary as well.

There’s no reason they still won’t lift the League Leaders Shield, but they have the hardest set of fixtures out of anyone in the league.

