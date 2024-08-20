Catalans Dragons centre Matthieu Laguerre has been offered to rival Super League clubs for the 2025 season as the prospect of him remaining in Perpignan beyond this year appears to look less likely, Love Rugby League has learned.

Laguerre is off-contract at the Dragons at the end of this season, having made his debut for the Dragons back in 2021. However, he has failed to properly hold down a regular place in the Catalans side in recent seasons, and that has proven to be the case again in 2024.

Laguerre has played just eight times in Super League so far this season, with his most recent appearance coming earlier this month in the defeat to London Broncos.

And with no contract extension finalised beyond this season, rival clubs have been made aware of the availability of a player still only 25 but with plenty of potential.

Laguerre has seven caps for the French national side to his name, and was part of the squad which featured in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

But he could be set for pastures new next year, it seems, with clubs alerted to his situation and that his future remains unclear.

Catalans are about to embark on a major rebuild in the winter. A number of long-serving senior players will depart the club including wingers Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone.

They have signed a number of high-profile recruits to come into the club, with the likes of England winger Tommy Makinson and Sydney Roosters half-back Luke Keary on their way to Perpignan.

And Laguerre’s future now appears to be unclear moving forwards into next season.

MORE TRANSFERS: Hull KR solve overseas quota puzzle as star to be released to allow Rhyse Martin capture

READ NEXT: Dubai, Benidorm and USA named as Magic Weekend venues of choice by Super League stars