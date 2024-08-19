Hull KR have confirmed that Tom Opacic will be released by the club at the end of the season – freeing up the necessary space for them to sign Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin.

Opacic was under contract for 2025 but with Rovers in need of a quota spot due to the impending arrival of Martin, it has been agreed that the centre will depart the Robins a year out from the end of his existing deal.

The former Parramatta Eels man has made 45 appearances for Rovers since joining the Super League side at the beginning of last season. But he will now leave at the end of the current campaign.

“I’d like to wish Tom, Jordyn, and the kids all the best in their next chapter,” Rovers coach Willie Peters said.

“Tom has played an important role over the last two seasons and we thank him for his contribution to get Hull KR to where it is today.

“As we look to the end of the season, Tom remains an important member of the squad for the remainder of 2024.”

It is the second successive season in which the Robins have had to release an existing overseas player early from their contract to create the space to bring in a new signing.

Last off-season, the Robins agreed to release Rhys Kennedy from his contract as the club were looking to complete a deal for Kelepi Tanginoa. Kennedy ultimately signed with newly-promoted London Broncos.

And now, Rovers have done the same again to free up room for Martin’s arrival in 2025. The Leeds Rhinos forward has agreed terms on a significant deal to join Peters’ side from the beginning of next season, marking another huge and impressive acquisition for the Robins.

The deal for Martin is now likely to be announced in the days ahead following confirmation of Opacic’s departure at the end of the season.

