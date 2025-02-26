Featherstone Rovers eye up international coach after James Ford exit

Featherstone Rovers have identified Ireland head coach Ged Corcoran as a possible target to succeed James Ford at the club after his dismissal.

Rovers announced on Tuesday lunchtime that Ford had left the club with immediate effect following a mixed start to the new season. They were beaten by London Broncos on Sunday afternoon, having defeated Doncaster in their first Championship game of 2025.

That is after a significant off-season overhaul in which the club have recruited extensively in a bid to return to the upper echelons of the Championship.

But Ford has become the second coaching casualty in a day, and the first in the 2025 Championship campaign.

Corcoran is being eyed up by Rovers as a potential target as a replacement, Love Rugby League understands. He is currently on the coaching staff of Championship club York Knights, but is now being monitored as a possible candidate to step up and become a head coach.

The 41-year-old is highly thought of within the game and has been in charge of Ireland ever since 2022, leading them in the most recent Rugby League World Cup.

He is likely to combine the role at international level with Featherstone if he is appointed to the job of guiding Rovers to Championship success.

In a statement, the club said: “We wish James all the best for the future and thank him for his hard work through a transitional period for the club. Further announcements will be made shortly about the club’s plans moving forward.”

Rovers host the other club to have parted company with their head coach, Keighley Cougars, in the 1895 Cup this weekend.

