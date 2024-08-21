The Rugby Football League have contacted crisis-stricken Championship side Whitehaven for an explanation after it emerged their players are intending to effectively go on strike: and have warned them of ‘severe sanctions’ should they fail to fulfil their remaining fixtures.

Haven coach Kyle Amor confirmed on Tuesday evening that the playing squad had unanimously agreed to refuse to play their remaining Championship games, starting with this Sunday’s trip to West Yorkshire to face Dewsbury Rams.

With tensions strained between the club’s players and the board of directors amidst an ongoing dispute and a well-documented financial crisis at the Cumbrian club, matters reached a head on Tuesday evening.

And the RFL, in a statement issued to Love Rugby League, have confirmed that they are trying to get answers about the situation – and have warned that there could be severe repercussions should they fail to take to the field this weekend.

An RFL spokesperson said: “Having become aware of the latest developments at Whitehaven through the media on Tuesday evening, the RFL has contacted relevant officials seeking an explanation, and impressed on the club their obligation to fulfil fixtures – and the severe sanctions for failing to do so.

“We expect to be kept updated today, and Rugby League Cares have been in contact with the playing group to offer their support.”

Haven are currently level on points with Swinton Lions in a compelling and dramatic relegation battle in the Championship, and are only inside the bottom two on points difference alone.

However, Amor’s comments on Tuesday night have lurched the club into a fresh crisis, with no end seemingly in sight to the matter.

He said: “I’ve arrived and as I was driving up, things have materialised over the last 24 hours that have made a lot of the current people unable to work with the board here at Whitehaven Rugby League.

“Unfortunately, by the time I got here, I’ve landed with no performance staff, team managers and I’ve had a conversation with a group of players who are fully united in that they will not play any remaining fixtures in this season for Whitehaven Rugby League unless some drastic measures and conversations can happen between them and the board.”

