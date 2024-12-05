Championship club Barrow Raiders have revealed they have convinced club captain Jarrad Stack to remain at the club in 2025 – but say they need £6,000 from supporter donations to make up a budget shortfall to complete the deal.

The Australian has been somewhat of an icon of Cumbrian rugby league over the last 15 years. He has served both Workington and Barrow with great distinction, and has been a Raiders player since 2017.

He confirmed at the end of last season that he would be retiring from the professional game – but now, it appears as though he will go round again one last time in 2025.

The Raiders confirmed on social media that they had agreed terms with Stack over a new deal – but a gap in their budget means they are currently unable to formally sign off on a contract.

They have asked supporters to join their 1875 Club – and say that an extra 50 doing so at £10 per month will enable them to cover the £6,000 they need to secure Stack’s signing.

The club said on Facebook: “We have managed to convince our club captain Jarrad Stack to have one more year. We are obviously delighted as there has been no dips in performance with age and we know for sure we are getting a 100% committed player.

“But we have a budget shortfall and need to find an extra £6,000 to complete the deal. If 50 extra supporters could commit to £10 per month for a year in our 1875 club then we could reach our target. Can you help to get the skipper over the line?”

Barrow also revealed that they are at ‘an advanced stage’ over talks to bring in three players from Super League on season-long loans, as they look to build a competitive squad for the 2025 Championship season.

