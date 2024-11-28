Sheffield Eagles have confirmed that Mark Aston has been appointed to a new role with the club and that they will seek a new head coach for 2025 while supporting Aston during his battle to have his name cleared.

Aston has been suspended until April 2026 after being deemed to have breached the sport’s head injury protocol regulations during a Challenge Cup games against Wigan Warriors earlier this year. However, he has signalled his intent to appeal that ban – which will now be heard by Sport Resolutions at a future date.

Aston had been provisionally suspended by the Eagles while his hearing was taking place but the Championship club have now confirmed that ban has been lifted, and he will take on a new full-time role at the club encompassing a variety of duties.

The club said: “Mark is currently appealing a coaching ban imposed by the Rugby Football League, which will be heard by Sports Resolutions.

“With that process continuing, and with the best interest of the future of the club at the forefront of discussions, Mark will move into a temporary varied full time role, which will see him working to raise commercial revenue and sponsorship for the club, attending events and acting as an ambassador for the club, and supporting the Eagles Foundation to establish a player pathway in the city whilst also supporting the network of volunteers within both the club and the foundation.”

That means the club will search for a permanent successor for Aston will now begin and in the long-term, he will become the club’s director of rugby, supporting the new man in the job.

“I am grateful to the club’s Board of Directors for agreeing to a temporary change in role and allowing me to continue my association with Sheffield Eagles,” Aston said.

“It has been a very challenging time for all, and I recognise that the club now needs some certainty over the head coach position. The players deserve certainty as do the supporters and sponsors and we all want what is best for Sheffield Eagles. I am looking forward to getting stuck into my temporary new role and continuing to take this club forward.”

The club’s board added: “We are very pleased to be able to support Mark’s continued involvement with Sheffield Eagles and to be able to reach an agreement with Mark which also brings certainty to (the) men’s head coach position whilst also retaining Mark’s skills and knowledge across the business.

“Mark will also be given the necessary time around his duties to continue with his appeal, for which we wish Mark every success with this, and we look forward to bringing this matter to a close.”

