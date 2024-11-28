Wests Tigers have insisted John Bateman’s future still lies at the club if he wants it to: as head coach Benji Marshall denied there had been a rift between the pairing.

Bateman has been arguably the biggest transfer saga in the NRL in the early stages of the off-season. He had reportedly been told he was free to leave the Tigers, with Manly Sea Eagles reportedly among the clubs interested in his services.

Bateman still has two years remaining on his bumper deal with the Tigers, and the club were apparently willing to contribute to some of his salary should he secure a move elsewhere.

The England international does not report back at Wests until after Christmas to begin pre-season training for 2025. Marshall admitted he was unsure of whether or not Bateman would be back at the club next year – but insisted there has been no falling out between the pair.

“I’m actually unsure, to be honest,” Marshall said when asked about Bateman’s future before adding: “What I will say though is what’s been reported about is false, I haven’t had a falling out with John.

“I’ve had honest discussions and in-house discussions around where John’s future is. Those discussions will remain private, but the things that have been reported are not true.”

Wests CEO Shane Richardson was much more emphatic, though. He stressed that Bateman remains under contract and if his desire was to remain with the Tigers and contribute to their rebuild, they would honour that deal and be happy to have him in their squad.

Richardson said: “John’s got a contract for next year. We honour every contract at the club, so if John wants to be here for the next two years, then he’ll be here for the next two years. That’s a decision between him and his manager.

“We’ve got plans for what we want to do in the future and we want every players who wants to be a part of that. It’s as simple as that. That’s up to John Bateman. I can’t answer for John Bateman. I’d like to, but I can’t.”

