Mitch Clark set for switch to Championship rivals after Sheffield Eagles exit

Recently-released Sheffield Eagles forward Mitch Clark is set for a move to Championship rivals York Knights after holding talks with the club, Love Rugby League understands.

Clark left Sheffield on Tuesday after agreeing a deal to join the Eagles from Newcastle Thunder at the beginning of last season. He went on to make 27 appearances for the club, appearing in their side that played at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Sheffield confirmed that Clark had been released on compassionate grounds but he now looks set to make an immediate return to Championship rugby, after speaking with York over a potential move to the Knights.

Mark Applegarth’s side are on the hunt for new recruits to bolster their squad after back-to-back defeats to begin the new Championship season, and have identified Clark as a possible target.

There are hopes a deal can be struck which would represent an impressive capture for the Knights as they look to make a push towards the top end of the Championship once again in 2025.

Now 31, Clark has had a long career in Super League and the Championship ever since making his debut for Doncaster in 2015.

Spells with Bradford and Hull KR preceded a switch to Super League with Castleford Tigers, before Clark eventually joined Wigan Warriors in 2020.

He spent two seasons with the Warriors before a switch to Newcastle around the time they were making plans to go full-time and plot an assault up the leagues.

However, financial issues meant that Clark left at the end of 2023 to join Sheffield.

But he now looks set to be on the move again, with York likely his next destination.

