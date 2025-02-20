Jack Walker sensationally reveals rejected Leeds Rhinos contract offer ahead of Championship move

Jack Walker has revealed that he rejected an offer to return to Leeds Rhinos following his release from Hull FC, before joining Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.

Walker‘s second stint at Hull came to an end midway through November when he was released from the remainder of his contract.

Having featured as a loanee for the Airlie Birds in 2022, he spent just a sole season back at the MKM Stadium, playing 14 games across all competitions in 2024.

The one-time England Knights international was left without a club for a couple of months, but has since gone on to link up with Sheffield for 2025, making two appearances for the Eagles to date.

Now, he’s revealed that 2025 could have looked very different for him, as he could’ve been back donning a Rhinos shirt!

Hailing from the city, Walker is a boyhood Rhinos fan and won a Super League title with them back in 2017.

His 75 appearances in a Leeds shirt include the Grand Final that year against Castleford Tigers as well as the 2018 World Club Challenge which followed, ending in defeat to Melbourne Storm in Australia.

The full-back has over 14,000 followers on TikTok (@Waakka31) and regularly answers viewers’ questions.

Walker’s latest video saw him address whether he had offers on the table from any other clubs before joining Sheffield, and he detailed: “I got (an offer from) Leeds Rhinos, but I just thought with opportunity, it wasn’t the right decision.

“They’ve got Jake Connor, (Lachie) Miller and a couple of young boys as well, so I think I’d have just been in reserves or loaned out.

“Featherstone (offered), but I got the sense they weren’t really that keen because I think they were all set with their team and they were happy with what they had.

“I got offered (a contract) by Midlands Hurricanes, which was an unbelievable offer for League 1 with the money, but it just wasn’t enough money.

“I was swaying that way though to be fair, but Sheffield came in and they were very, very keen.

“I know a few people there as well because I’ve played with Morgan (Smith) and Corey (Johnson), and I just thought Sheffield was the right place for me with it being Championship as well.

“Dropping down into League 1, to then get a potential move back into Super League is a big jump. The end goal for me is to get back to Super League, as it would be for anyone.”

