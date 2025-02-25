London Broncos’ future at Wimbledon ‘uncertain’ as break clause activated

London Broncos’ long-term future at their current home in Wimbledon appears to have become somewhat uncertain, according to fresh reports.

After a somewhat nomadic experience as a club, the Broncos appeared to have found a settled home in the south of the city at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home of EFL League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

The two clubs have a strong relationship and for a long time, it appeared as though London had finally put themselves in a position to lay down some roots in the capital.

But that could now be in doubt according to a fresh report from CityAM.

That is because on Monday evening, a senior figure from AFC Wimbledon confirmed that a break clause in the long-term contract had been activated by the Championship club which comes into effect in April this year.

“We were in a long-term agreement with London Broncos which had a break clause that has been broken,” Dons managing director, James Woodroof, said. “That agreement ends in April of this year.”

However, it does not necessarily mean that the club will be leaving Plough Lane – with the Broncos instead looking to switch a long-term agreement to a rolling one-year deal.

And the Dons admit they hope London can remain at the stadium for a lengthy period.

Woodroof said: “They’re a key commercial partner of ours. It does represent a significant revenue line for this football club. We’ve got a good working relationship with them and long may that continue.

“We will, subject to negotiations, switch to a year-by-year contract, rather than being tied in for a huge period of time, which was the original deal. So hopefully it is going to be a rolling one-year deal.”

London are still on the hunt for fresh investment following the departure of long-serving chairman David Hughes.

