Hull FC’s iconic all-time Super League Dream Team including FOUR hometown heroes

2024 may well have been a disappointing season for Hull FC, but throughout the Super League era, they have enjoyed some huge highs and some unforgettable successes.

Whether it’s winning the Challenge Cup final on multiple occasions or being one of only a handful of teams to get all the way to Old Trafford, the Black and Whites are one of the summer era’s most recognisable teams.

And throughout that period, they have had some absolute icons of the sport pull on an FC shirt and represent the club with real distinction.

Here’s our take on the greatest 13 ever to have played for Hull in the Super League era – with some very, very tough decisions to be made throughout!

1. Steve Prescott

Who else could it be at fullback? The Black and Whites have had some brilliant players turn out in this position, including the likes of Jamie Shaul, a key part of their success under Lee Radford in winning back-to-back Challenge Cups.

But it has to be Prescott, who solidified himself as a real favourite among Hull supporters during his two stints with the club in the early years of Super League.

2. Gareth Raynor

There are no shortage of iconic Hull wingers to pick from – including one is currently in their squad for 2025 in the shape of Tom Briscoe. But for our first pick, we’ve gone for a man who earned international honours during his time at Hull in Raynor.

No winger has more tries in Super League for Hull than Raynor has – and he was part of the team who won the Challenge Cup in 2005, as well as the group who reached their first Super League Grand Final a year later.

3. Carlos Tuimavave

Carlos Tuimavave in action for Hull FC

We’d like to think centre might be one of the easiest positions in the team to pick when it comes to Hull. Our first option is Tuimavave, whose time at the club has just come to an end in the last few months.

4. Kirk Yeaman

And seriously, is there any debate about who takes the second centre spot?

5. Nathan Blacklock

Again, it was tough to settle on which two wingers made this team – with Briscoe, Mahe Fonua and Colin Best just missing out. But we’ve settled on Blacklock, who had a real impact during his two seasons with the club.

The Australian scored 35 tries in 51 games before injury cruelly cut his time at the club short in the 2006 season. He, like Raynor, was in the team who lifted the Challenge Cup in 2005.

6. Richard Horne

Any arguments for our star-studded half-back pairing? We’d wager not. At stand-off is current Doncaster coach Horne, who is only topped by one man in terms of Super League appearances for Hull, and who has well over 100 tries for the club.

Across a glittering 15-year career, Horne established a reputation as one of the finest players Hull FC have ever produced. And no surprises who lines up in the halves with him..

7. Marc Sneyd

It has to be the man who was instrumental in guiding Hull to back-to-back Challenge Cup trophies under Radford’s leadership. Sneyd made almost 200 appearances for the Black and Whites and delivered time after time.

8. Mark O’Meley

There are some fantastic front-row options to pick from here! But we’ve gone with O’Meley for our first pick, who gave Hull four years of excellent service after making the switch from the NRL.

He made almost 100 appearances for the club and is still fondly thought of in the city (well, one half of it, at least).

MORE HULL: Super League coaches ranked by worst win percentage including numerous FC bosses

9. Danny Houghton

Much like Yeaman, could there really be any doubting this pick? We’re not sure anything else needs to be said.

10. Garreth Carvell

Take your pick here. Lee Radford, Ewan Dowes, Scott Taylor, Liam Watts.. the list is actually far too long for one team when it comes to players who could line up at prop!

But we’ve gone with Carvell.. just. He emerged into one of the very best props in Super League during his time at Hull, helping them win the Challenge Cup and reach the Grand Final in 2005 and 2006 respectively. Carvell’s form while at the club also earned him a fully deserved Great Britain call-up.

11. Gareth Ellis

Gareth Ellis pictured during the warm-up ahead of the final Super League appearance of his career in August 2020

Second row is just as tough to pick only two players! However, we’d wager one of them is a fairly straightforward decision: with there no doubting the impact Ellis had when he signed for the club from Wests Tigers.

An incredible player throughout his entire career, Ellis was one of the major factors in Hull’s emergence as a genuine Super League threat under Radford. An inspirational leader, and an even better on-field asset.

12. Mark Minichiello

Honourable mentions here to the likes of Stephen Kearney and Danny Tickle – but we’ve just given the nod to Australian Minichiello.

Like Ellis, his arrival in 2015 coincided with Hull’s progress towards becoming a force in Super League. Together, for a period, they were arguably the best back-row partnership in the English game.

13. Paul Cooke

Okay, so technically not a loose forward during his time at Hull – but we’ve got to squeeze him in somewhere. Although the manner of his departure across the river may never be forgiven by Black and Whites supporters, what can’t be debated is the impact Cooke had in a Hull FC shirt.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors predicted line-up for Round 1 of Super League with key Willie Isa dilemma analysed