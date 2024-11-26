Championship heavyweights Toulouse Olympique are facing a fresh financial situation ahead of the 2025 season – with a meeting called this week that could lead to their funding from the city being cut.

Toulouse are on the brink of a return to Super League according to the IMG gradings, having finished 13th in this year’s rankings, just one spot outside of the elite.

However, reports in France from La Depeche have suggested that the city’s professional sporting clubs – which includes Sylvain Houles’ side – are going to be subject to cuts in the subsidies they receive from the local Government in the French city.

That would impact Toulouse’s elite football and rugby union teams too – but the rugby league side’s finances have been described as ‘fragile’ by the report, saying ticket sales are failing to match the club’s impressive on-field performances. It even states the club is held together by ‘sponsors and public aid’ – making the prospect of cuts significant.

The reports go into further detail about Toulouse’s financial outlook, too. It suggests that last year, the club received in sponsorship from local councils in the region to the tune of around €230,000 to avoid ‘bankruptcy’.

But with local Government now set to meet this week to look at the matter further and potentially slash subsidies to the three major sporting clubs in the region: Stade Toulousain and Ligue 1 football side Toulouse.

But the cuts would undoubtedly hit rugby league the hardest, with real uncertainty about the club’s outlook should the reductions be finalised.

The club are among the favourites to compete for the Championship title in 2025 following Wakefield Trinity’s promotion this year. Securing the relevant bonus points through victory in both the Championship and 1895 Cup could yet be enough to get them over the line and in among the elite for 2026.

But they are now facing fresh problems off the field as they prepare for the new campaign – with the meeting called for this Thursday to decide on the cuts.

