The World Club Challenge is locked in, with organisers set to outline plans for the event on Tuesday and the game destined for the home of Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield Trinity will take on Sydney Roosters in a battle of the best from Super League and the NRL, but Elland Road will NOT be the host venue, despite previous reports.

Those reports have proven to be unfounded, with organisers ultimately deciding against the home of Premier League giants Leeds United – but it will instead move across the city of one of Wakefield’s great rivals.

That is because, as first reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Love Rugby League has been told that AMT Headingley will be the venue for the showdown with the Roosters, as Wakefield bid to be crowned world champions for the first time in their history.

It is a venue that will spark plenty of debate, not least because it is the home of one of Trinity’s major historical West Yorkshire rivals in the shape of the Rhinos.

But Headingley has been identified as a clear favourite to host the venue due to its modernisation in recent seasons, with Wakefield supporters expected to pack the stadium out for the game.

Headingley has hosted major fixtures in recent years including an Ashes Test 12 months ago.

The home of Barnsley, Oakwell, was also under consideration for a game – but it is believed that is unavailable due to a clash in scheduling.

Belle Vue was always considered to be too small for such an historic and prestigious fixture, meaning it will be AMT Headingley that ultimately gets the nod.

More details are expected to be confirmed in the next few days, with next Tuesday pencilled in as an official launch announcement date for the showdown.