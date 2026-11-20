Cain Robb has landed a move to Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder ahead of 2027 following his departure from Castleford Tigers.

Hooker Robb – who will turn 24 in January – joined Cas at scholarship level and is a product of the youth system at The Jungle.

A West Hull and Beverley Braves junior, he featured 60 times in the Tigers’ colours across all competitions having made his first-team debut against Salford Red Devils back in July 2021.

The youngster also played games on loan and/or dual-registration for Whitehaven, Swinton Lions, Salford and Batley Bulldogs during his time with Cas.

But having been released at the end of the season just gone, will now be permanently contracted elsewhere for the first time in his career: with his new club confirmed as Newcastle.

Released Castleford Tigers ace Cain Robb finds new home in Championship at Newcastle Thunder

2026 saw Robb – who still awaits his first senior try in the game – chalk up 15 appearances in a Tigers shirt, but those only came after he’d featured three times out on loan at Championship side Batley.

The 23-year-old’s move to Newcastle was announced via social media on Friday evening, with Thunder making a raft of signings in the off-season following the appointment of former Cas ace Craig Huby as their new head coach.

Huby has replaced Grahams Steadman in the Thunder hotseat ahead of 2027, and has big shoes to fill after his predecessor guided the North East native to a second-place finish in the Championship last term.

As his arrival was made official, Leeds-born Robb said: “I’m really grateful to the club for this opportunity and excited to get started.

“(I’m) looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and can’t wait for the season ahead.”

After their second-place finish in 2026, Newcastle went on to lose out in the Championship play-off semi-finals on home soil to Doncaster.

Including Robb, six of the eight men let go by Cas at the end of last season have now seen their futures confirmed.

Sam Hall has joined Toulouse Olympique, while Alex Mellor has also headed to France to join Catalans Dragons.

Joe Westerman has retired, while Joe Stimson and Daejarn Asi have headed back Down Under, joining Temora Dragons and Brisbane Tigers respectively.

The only two yet to join a new club are Mikaele Ravalawa and Aiden Doolan, whose departures were only confirmed earlier this month following the appointment of new head coach Paul Rowley.