Willie Isa future update with Wigan Warriors stalwart to hit incredible milestone

Wigan Warriors stalwart Willie Isa has signed a one-year contract extension which will take him into his TENTH season with the reigning Super League champions.

The former Samoa international, who will turn 36 in January, is recovering well from a season-ending ankle injury sustained back in April.

2025 will mark season number 10 at the Brick Community Stadium for Isa, who has made 209 appearances for the Warriors following his arrival ahead of the 2016 campaign.

“I’m happy to continue to build on my game and on my leadership within the team and the club,” Isa said.

“I’m always grateful and privileged to be in the position I’m in professionally and in my life right now.

“As always, I’d like to say thank you for the continued support from our loyal supporters of our great club.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Martin Offiah makes Super League semi-finals predictions including Grand Final winner

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet pays tribute to ‘leader’ Willie Isa

Isa has won two Grand Finals with the Warriors, whilst helping Matt Peet’s side clinch the World Club Challenge earlier this year as they defeated his former club Penrith Panthers – who he made his NRL debut with in 2008 – on home soil.

“Retaining Willie for another season is a really important signing for the club,” Peet said.

“He has plenty left to give on the field, he is the ultimate competitor.

“His leadership and influence on the environment is massive and I am delighted that it will continue.

“The way he has conducted himself this season since his injury, his relentless attitude to his rehabilitation as well as his positivity in and around the squad just proves the kind of club man that he is.”

LRL’S WIGAN PICKS

👉 Ryan Hampshire to depart Wigan Warriors with utility to enter open market

👉 Wigan Warriors duo reveal in superlatives after stepping up in absence of injured hooker

👉 Wigan Warriors on brink of outrageous Super League attendance record as 20-year high within reach