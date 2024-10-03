Wigan Warriors duo revel in superlatives after stepping up in absence of injured hooker

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has praised the way hooking duo Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber have stepped up in the absence of Brad O’Neill.

O’Neill, who started the year as Wigan‘s starting nine, hasn’t played since July after unfortunately suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

It was a big blow for the Warriors to lose the England international for the rest of 2024: but Leeming and academy product Forber have stepped up and really come to the fore in recent months.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Super League semi-final against Leigh, Peet was full of praise for the way Leeming has taken on the role as the club’s primary hooker in the absence of O’Neill.

“I’ve had a few good catch ups with Kruise recently, and me and Sean O’Loughlin were talking this week about how well he’s done,” Peet said. “From the moment Brad got injured, Kruise stepped in and has revelled in it.

“He seems to enjoy it and is a player who is constantly seeking improvement. His worth ethic is outstanding. He’s one of those players where you’d do well to beat him to work and quite often he’s still here at the back end of the day.

“He’s a sponge, he’s a great athlete and has been a good addition to the club. He has got some experience at this time of the year as well.

“The chemistry now between him and Tom Forber, as well as Brad O’Neill, is a real strong point of ours I feel.

“He does a good job of articulating the lessons he’s learned throughout his career. He’s constantly trying to better himself and I think the club and the game can be really proud of someone like Kruise. He’s a really good ambassador for the game and for Wigan.”

RELATED: Abbas Miski update as Wigan Warriors coach provides early squad news ahead of Leigh Leopards showdown

Wigan Warriors pair Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber working in tandem at hooker

Academy product Forber returned from a lengthy injury lay-off earlier this year and has impressed in recent weeks, with eight games with the Warriors under his belt in 2024.

And when asked about Forber’s performances by Love Rugby League, Peet couldn’t speak highly enough of the 21-year-old.

“I knew at the start of the season that we were very fortunate to have Brad, Kruise and Forbs because he is held in such high esteem within the club, and as it’s turned out, we’ve needed the three of them,” Peet acknowledged.

“I think Tom has done a great job. He’s just very solid, very workmanlike, fit as a fiddle, very popular with the group because he is so unassuming and so humble and everyone knows that he has been working his way through the club.

“He’s a very hard working hard working young player and I think his family should be immensely proud of him. He is just one of those rock solid kids, a diamond of a lad who you are really proud when they come through and get the chance.

“I think the players around him love him that much that they all raise their game when he is in and around the place.”

The Warriors host neighbours Leigh in the Super League semi-finals on Saturday, with a place in the Grand Final at Old Trafford at stake.

