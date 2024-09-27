Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper announces retirement on medical advice

Wigan Warriors and former England prop Mike Cooper has retired from playing with immediate effect following medical advice.

The 36-year-old received neurological advice to finish playing or risk more serious damage following his most recent concussion during his last appearance for the Warriors back in July.

Cooper played 23 games for the Warriors since arriving midway through the 2022 campaign from his hometown club Warrington, helping Matt Peet’s side beat Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge earlier this year.

Cooper retires with 389 career appearances under his belt, with 272 games for his boyhood club Warrington across two spells, whilst playing 69 games for St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL between 2014 and 2016. He also won 13 caps for England, representing his country in the 2021 World Cup.

“I am gutted that my playing days have ended this way, however that’s sport,” Cooper said. “To finish my career at Wigan has been a fantastic way to bring it to an end.

“The club is steeped in winning history and to have played a part in adding to that will always remain with me as a highlight of my time in the game.

“To the board, my team-mates and the coaching staff, I will forever be thankful for the opportunity to wear the cherry and white.

“A special mention has to go to Matt, who has backed me from the start, he has gone above and beyond through some difficult times and I hope that I have repaid that faith during my time here. To all the players, staff and fans at our club – thank you! It’s more than just a club, it really is a family.”

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet pays tribute to the retiring Mike Cooper

Wigan coach Matt Peet paid tribute to veteran prop Cooper, who he says can hang up his boots with ‘immense pride’ following a stellar career at the highest level.

“Working with Mike for the last three seasons has been a privilege,” Peet said. “He has brought a great deal to our environment on and off the field.

“It has been great to get to know his family and particularly his two sons Oscar and George who mean the world to Mike.

“He can finish his career with immense pride in his achievements, the memories he has made and the way he has carried himself.

“I consider him a good friend and look forward to seeing him flourish in his life after rugby.”

‘A champion of a bloke’

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “From the moment that Mike walked through the door to our club, he has been a pleasure to deal with. He added that element of experience when we needed it.

“He has had an outstanding career on both sides of the world and I am so pleased that he managed to capture that elusive Super League ring with us. A champion of a bloke.”

Wigan chairman, professor Chris Brookes, added: “Mike is everything that is special about our club, a committed, dedicated, loyal and proud man, inspiring those around him with his passion and sheer enjoyment of rugby league.

“He has made a very special contribution both to Wigan Warriors and also England Rugby League and I know from personal experience there is no one more honoured to have represented our country. I am both privileged and humbled to call him a friend.”